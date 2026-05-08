Temu recognized in the inaugural edition of the list, based on an independent nationwide survey of more than 5,000 recent U.S. parents

BOSTON, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- Temu has been named one of USA TODAY's inaugural "Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026," which recognizes top-performing brands in the United States based on their perceived trustworthiness among parents.

Developed by USA TODAY in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights Group, the list evaluates brands "to determine those that have earned the confidence of society's most exacting shoppers." Temu was recognized in the Mass Merchant and Variety category within the general merchandise sector.

Temu Named One of USA TODAY's "Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026"

The recognition is based on an independent nationwide survey of more than 5,000 U.S. parents who became parents in the past five years, conducted between September and October 2025. An initial pool of more than 20,000 brands was reviewed, with 2,000 selected for in-depth evaluation based on their relevance for parents. The 350 highest-scoring brands were named to the final list. Parents assess brands across likelihood to recommend and category evaluations, including trust and transparency, reliability, and likelihood to purchase -- with trust and transparency weighted most heavily in the scoring.

According to Plant-A Insights CEO Manuel Moerbach, "Parents are significantly more likely to base their brand recommendations on trustworthiness and transparency compared to other consumers. When deciding whether to advocate for a product, our study shows that parents place nearly twice as much importance on usability and reliability."

"Being recognized on this list reflects the trust that everyday consumers have placed in Temu," said a Temu spokesperson. "We remain committed to continuing to improve the quality, safety, and reliability of what we offer."

Temu was also named to USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service" list for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026, for delivering exceptional customer service and earning customer trust.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

SOURCE Temu

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