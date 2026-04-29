Temu and QIMA Partner to Strengthen Product Testing and Platform Compliance

DUBLIN, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, and QIMA, a leading testing, inspection, and certification company, today announced a partnership to strengthen product compliance and safety across the Temu platform. Under the partnership, QIMA's testing and certification services will be integrated directly into Temu's Seller Center, making compliance resources accessible to sellers.

QIMA will deliver independent product testing, on-site factory inspections, seller training programs, and digital compliance tools. Product testing will cover four initial categories: electrical and electronic goods, jewelry and gemstones, food contact materials, and light industrial products. Testing will be conducted against applicable regulatory and safety standards. QIMA will also conduct on-site factory inspections for selected sellers to verify production processes and supply chain practices at the source.

The Temu-QIMA partnership also includes structured training programs designed to help sellers better understand testing standards and regulatory requirements across markets, along with regular roundtables and workshops on evolving rules, policy developments, and compliance approaches.

"As e-commerce platforms serve more markets and more product categories, independent compliance infrastructure becomes essential, not optional," said Pierre-Nicolas Disser, CEO of Consumer Products, QIMA. "This partnership, and particularly the integration into Temu's Seller Center, is a step toward making compliance testing and certification a routine part of how sellers operate. That's exactly the kind of work QIMA's global network was built for."

The partnership with QIMA builds on Temu's broader product safety and compliance program. In 2025, the company invested approximately US$100 million globally in compliance, product safety, and quality control, with plans to double that investment in 2026. To date, Temu has established cooperation with more than 60 independent testing institutions worldwide. The partnership with QIMA represents one of the first integration of third-party compliance tools directly into the Temu Seller Center workflow.

"Temu prioritizes the safety of products on our platform, and our partnership with QIMA is a concrete step in that direction," said a Temu spokesperson. "Together with QIMA, we are focused on providing consumers with a safe and trustworthy shopping experience, while making compliance resources more accessible to sellers on our platform."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About QIMA

At QIMA, we are on a mission to help our clients make products consumers can trust. We have developed compliance solutions for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) that enable supply chain agility, sustainability, and product innovation. Our services are used by 30,000 businesses globally in the consumer products, agri-food and life sciences industries. What truly sets us apart is our unique culture of relentless care for our clients, and a commitment to offering intuitive solutions that blend deep tech and human intelligence; this is how QIMA continues to disrupt the Testing, Inspection and Certification industry.

SOURCE Temu

Temu, [email protected]; QIMA, [email protected]