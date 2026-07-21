Tempur Sealy Canada and Mega Group Advance Support for Families with Critically Sick and Injured Children across Canada

A donation of $29,000 to Ronald McDonald House Canada builds on millions of dollars in support for Ronald McDonald House globally since 2009

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tempur Sealy Canada, part of Tempur Sealy International, in collaboration with valued partner Mega Group, has donated just over $29,000 to Ronald McDonald House across Canada through a year-long fundraising initiative supporting families with critically sick and injured children.

The donation was generated through the sale of Sealy mattresses at participating Mega Group member locations across Canada, with a portion of proceeds directed to Ronald McDonald House programs that help families stay together during a child's medical treatment.

Representatives from Tempur Sealy Canada and Mega Group Inc present a cheque for $29,140 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada at Hotel Bonaventure in Montreal. Pictured (left to right) are Christina Georgas, Director of Merchandising and Marie‑Soleil Calvert, Executive Vice President, Mega Group; Rob Manel, Senior Director of Sales, Marie‑Josée Fortin, Key Account Manager, and Carl Mastrovito, Regional Sales Director, Tempur Sealy Canada. (CNW Group/Tempur Sealy Canada)

"On behalf of Tempur Sealy Canada, we want to extend our sincere thanks to our valued partners at Mega Group for their continued collaboration and commitment to giving back," said Monty Bagga, Chief Operating Officer, Tempur Sealy Canada. "We are also proud to support Ronald McDonald House across Canada and commend the incredible work they do each day to provide care, comfort, and support to families during challenging times. Beyond this campaign, our sales team is honored to volunteer their time at local Ronald McDonald Houses, and we continue to support their efforts by donating mattresses to help create welcoming, comfortable spaces for families in need."

The initiative reflects Tempur Sealy Canada's commitment to supporting families in need and is part of Tempur Sealy International's broader relationship with the global Ronald McDonald House network.

Since 2009, Tempur Sealy International has contributed millions of dollars in products and support to Ronald McDonald House Global, annually donating mattresses, bed frames and foundations to House programs across the globe. The partnership helps reduce operating costs by millions for local Chapters while ensuring families have access to comfortable, restorative sleep during challenging times. Since 2022, Tempur Sealy Canada has donated over 1000 beds, and this $29,000 donation will help Ronald McDonald House across Canada continue delivering essential services to families navigating their child's medical journey.

"Mega's ongoing partnership with Sealy is so much more than a collaboration--it's a heartfelt commitment to bringing comfort, warmth, and hope to families during their most difficult moments. We are truly honored to be part of this initiative again this year, knowing that together, we are helping make a profound and meaningful difference for families staying with Ronald McDonald House across Canada," said Angela Dolce, Merchandising Manager at Mega Group.

"When a child is receiving hospital care, having a well-cared-for family by their side is essential to their healing and recovery," said Leslie Hederson, Director of National Partnerships and Philanthropy, Ronald McDonald House Canada. "The support of Tempur Sealy Canada and Mega Group Retailers helps ensure families have a comfortable place to rest and recharge while staying close to their child's life-saving care. We are grateful for their generosity and long-standing commitment to families with critically sick and injured children".

Through financial contributions, product donations, employee volunteerism and community partnerships, Tempur Sealy Canada, Tempur Sealy International, and Ronald McDonald House have worked together for more than 15 years to support families navigating an unimaginable time.

About Tempur Sealy Canada

Tempur Sealy Canada is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night. As a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers. Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster®.

Tempur Sealy is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI).

About Ronald McDonald House® Canada

In Canada, two out of three families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is critically sick or injured. Ronald McDonald House bridges that gap, providing essential programs and services that remove barriers, strengthen families and promote healing when children need life-saving healthcare. For 45 years, Ronald McDonald House has supported more than 536,000 families with Canada's most medically vulnerable children by surrounding them with the resources, support, and community they need to stay at the heart of their child's medical care, ensuring the best possible health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca.

SOURCE Tempur Sealy Canada

Media Contact: Leah Thiel, Tempur Sealy Canada, 647-204-0532, [email protected]