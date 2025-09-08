OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise the public of temporary sidewalk closures on Parliament Hill due to construction work. This work is necessary to facilitate the relocation of underground infrastructure.

The second phase of this work is scheduled to take place from Monday, September 8, to Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The affected areas include:

The east side of the front lawn

The sidewalk beside the Governor General entrance at East Block

During construction, some sidewalks will be closed.

For the safety of the public, protective enclosures will be placed around the impacted areas while the work is underway.

Visitors are advised to obey all signage and on-site instructions.

PSPC appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this necessary work.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]