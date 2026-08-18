TELUS unveils new TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal to help parents identify trusted children's programming

The new standard combines the expertise of TELUS Wise, TELUS STORYHIVE and TELUS Digital to recognize programming that meets rigorous safety standards with the TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, TELUS introduced the TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal, a new designation provided to Canadian children's programming funded through TELUS STORYHIVE that has successfully completed TELUS' comprehensive digital content safety review. As children spend more time consuming digital content than ever before, the Seal helps families confidently discover Canadian children's programming that meets TELUS' rigorous digital content safety standards. The Seal will debut on eligible children's programming on TELUS STORYHIVE Kids TV, available on TELUS Optik TV Video on Demand channel 611, Stream+ and YouTube.

TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal

"Putting families first is at the heart of everything we do at TELUS," says Juggy Sihota, Senior Vice President, Social Impact at TELUS. "By uniting the complementary expertise of TELUS Wise in digital literacy, STORYHIVE in local content creation and TELUS Digital in robust platform moderation, we have built a rigorous framework that protects young media consumers. Programming that meets this elite bar will carry our Safety Seal, giving parents immediate, total confidence in their kids' media choices."

How children's programming earns the TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal

The Seal reflects TELUS' commitment to creating safe experiences for children, both as viewers and as participants in STORYHIVE productions. Developed through a collaboration between TELUS Wise, STORYHIVE and TELUS Digital, the Seal draws on more than a decade of expertise in digital literacy, online safety, Canadian content creation and professional content moderation.

From the earliest stages of development, creators producing children's programming must meet strict requirements, including a mandatory vulnerable sector check for creators working with children, adherence to the STORYHIVE Code of Conduct, child safety protocols and ongoing editorial oversight.

Once completed, programs undergo professional content moderation by TELUS Digital, where they are independently reviewed, classified and assessed against established safety standards. Only programs meeting every requirement earn the right to display the Seal.

What the TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal evaluates



Unlike traditional content ratings that focus primarily on age appropriateness, the Seal recognizes programming that meets rigorous standards for content safety, responsible production practices and educational value. Programming recognized with the Seal reflects a commitment to:

Safe, age-appropriate viewing supported by rigorous editorial, production and moderation standards

Educational and enriching storytelling that encourages curiosity, creativity and lifelong learning

Canadian stories that reflect diverse cultures, perspectives and experiences across British Columbia, Alberta and other Canadian communities

Responsible production practices that prioritize child safety throughout content creation

Visit our website to learn more about the TELUS Wise Digital Content Safety Seal and explore TELUS Wise's digital literacy resources.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. The TELUS PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.



TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 159 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.

Since 2000, TELUS and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to communities across Canada and around the world.

For more information, visit telus.com.

About TELUS Wise

TELUS Wise is a free digital literacy education program which offers workshops and resources covering topics such as protecting your online security, privacy and reputation, rising above cyberbullying and using technology responsibly. Since 2013, TELUS Wise has reached more than 980,000 participants through its educational and informative workshops. Learn more at telus.com/Wise.

About TELUS STORYHIVE

TELUS STORYHIVE supports emerging content creators across British Columbia and Alberta through production funding, mentorship, training and national distribution. Since 2013, STORYHIVE has invested more than $74.8 million in Canadian storytelling, empowering creators to share authentic local stories that reflect the communities they call home. Through STORYHIVE Kids TV, the program continues to invest in safe, educational and inspiring Canadian children's programming. Learn more at storyhive.com.

For more information, please contact:



Martin Nguyen

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.