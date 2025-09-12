The latest iPhone models are available to pre-order starting September 12

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - TELUS will offer the latest iPhone generation, including iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, all featuring the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, 48MP Fusion camera systems, the latest-generation chips for incredible performance, and fantastic all-day battery life. The beautiful new designs are even more durable and offer 3x better scratch resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2. Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models beginning September 12, 2025, with availability beginning on September 19, 2025. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit telus.com/apple .

"There's no better way to experience the latest iPhone models with beautiful new designs than with TELUS," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "From iPhone 17 Pro, the most powerful Pro model yet, to the impressively thin iPhone Air and the high-performance iPhone 17, Apple continues to push the limits of innovation. At TELUS, we're committed to enhancing this experience with our award-winning 5G+ network, our Bring-it-Back program, and 5-Year Rate Plan Price Lock with our new 5G+ Complete plans, ensuring Canadians get the best value and exceptional performance they can count on."

TELUS customers can take advantage of the Bring-It-Back™ program and save up to $650 upfront when they agree to return the device to TELUS at the end of their two-year term. For a limited time, customers can save up to $670 when they trade-up their iPhone 16 Pro in good working condition to iPhone 17 Pro. With TELUS Easy Payment, customers can get the latest iPhone models for $0 upfront on a two-year term. Customers activating any of the new iPhone models on a 5G+ Complete plan will also enjoy blazing-fast 5G+ speeds and benefit from a 5-year Rate Plan Price Lock, so they stay connected to what matters most without any surprises on Canada's award-winning network.

iPhone 17 is packed with features users will enjoy every day, including the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance. iPhone 17 is available in five beautiful colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The all-new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made and more durable than any previous iPhone, delivering pro performance, amazing new 48MP Fusion camera system, and fantastic all-day battery life. The breakthrough design is only possible with Apple silicon. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most powerful Pro models ever. With a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip, they feature the best-ever performance, battery life, and camera systems in an iPhone. That includes three 48MP Fusion camera system and pro-level video features — these are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. Both models are available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.

iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that helps make it unbelievably thin and light while still delivering all-day battery life.1 iPhone 17 Pro models are now eSIM-only as well, enabling a larger battery and up to 39 hours of video playback — two hours longer than before.² With eSIM, users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity — especially when traveling. TELUS supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, TELUS can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities,2 and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telus.com/apple . The latest iPhone models will also be available at Koodo and customers can take full advantage of the new iPhone on Koodo's 5G plans. For more information on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our TELUS Health business is enhancing 157 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Our TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

We're always building Canada.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.



_____________________________________

1 Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim.

2 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Martin Nguyen

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.