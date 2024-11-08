TELUS Corporation NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4023 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2024.

