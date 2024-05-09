This decision is reflective of Darren's confidence in the financial health of TELUS, the consistent and long-term strategy the company is delivering and the skill of the TELUS team

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On the back of TELUS reporting industry-leading customer additions and solid financial results, TELUS President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, announced today that he will be taking his entire salary in shares for the foreseeable future.

Darren's decision to forego his cash salary in favour of shares demonstrates confidence in the financial health of the TELUS organization, the consistent and long-term strategy the company is delivering and the skill of the TELUS team. Furthermore, this builds upon the six years, from 2010 through 2015, that Darren previously took the entirety of his salary in shares.

Investing significantly in TELUS shares is consistent with Darren's past practice of aligning his interests with those of TELUS' shareholders. In 2023, Darren purchased 395,843 common shares and held a total of 799,209 TELUS common shares at the end of 2023, or approximately 12 times his base salary in share ownership.

