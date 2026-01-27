telMAX Earns PCMag Recognition as Canada's Fastest Overall ISP for Gaming

Second consecutive year that telMAX's pure fibre has led performance for gamers

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - telMAX has been named Canada's Fastest Overall ISP for Gaming by PCMag, winning in the gaming category for the second year in a row, a distinction that serves as a powerful endorsement of the overall quality and reliability of its internet service. Based on a full year of real-world testing, PCMag's rankings assess the most demanding aspects of internet performance -- including latency, jitter, and consistency -- demonstrating that telMAX's pure fibre network delivers superior connectivity not just for gaming, but for everyday online life.

While gaming places some of the highest technical demands on an internet connection, the same performance characteristics required for elite gaming translate directly into a better experience for all users. From video conferencing and remote work to 4K streaming, generative AI, and smart homes, telMAX's fibre network is built to perform.

With internet speed tiers ranging to 8 Gbps, telMAX provides the capacity and responsiveness required to support multiple devices and bandwidth-intensive applications simultaneously -- without the slowdowns commonly associated with legacy cable networks.

"Gaming is one of the toughest real-world tests an internet connection can face," said Michael Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "If telMAX fibre can consistently meet those demands, it means our customers benefit from a faster, more responsive, and more reliable internet experience across everything they do online. This recognition reinforces that our network is built not just for peak performance, but for everyday excellence."

This distinction highlights the advantage of telMAX's pure fibre technology, which delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds and significantly lower latency than traditional cable infrastructure -- key factors in ensuring smooth, uninterrupted performance across modern digital applications.

"Gaming is where internet performance is truly put to the test," said Bradley Fisher, Chief Operations Officer at telMAX. "This recognition confirms that our fibre-first approach delivers real-world results. By offering synchronous speeds up to 8 Gbps, we eliminate the bottlenecks found in older cable networks. The result is an internet experience that feels instantaneous, stable, and dependable -- whether you're gaming, working, streaming, or connecting an entire household."

The Best Gaming ISPs for 2026: Canada report draws on more than 117,000 PCMag Speed Test results collected nationwide between November 2024 and December 2025, measuring performance under real-world conditions rather than lab environments.

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. Known for delivering Canada's fastest internet and industry-leading performance, telMAX designs, builds, and operates its own end-to-end fibre-to-the-home network engineered for speed, low latency, and reliability. With ongoing expansion, telMAX serves communities including Barrie, Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Markham, Oakville, and Richmond Hill, while proudly supporting local employment and community development.telMAX.com

