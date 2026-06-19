telMAX Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham

A high-performance partnership uniting Canada's fastest internet provider with one of the world's fastest motorsports festivals

MARKHAM, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today telMAX, Canada's leading provider of 100% Pure Fibre Internet, announced a new multi-year partnership as the official internet partner of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. The partnership was unveiled this morning at a reception held at telMAX's Markham Head Office, attended by Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, City dignitaries, community business leaders, and Indy officials.

telMAX X Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. L-R: Jeff Atkinson, Michael Strople, Frank Scarpitti, Bradley Fisher (CNW Group/telMAX)

Speed isn't a feature for telMAX -- it's a promise. As Canada's fastest internet provider, recognized by PCMag for four consecutive years, telMAX operates at a different level: relentless speed, uncompromising precision, and performance built to last. This event runs on the same principle.

Where race cars push the limits of engineering at every turn, telMAX's 100% Pure Fibre network pushes the limits of connectivity -- delivering blazing speeds, zero-compromise reliability, and the kind of consistent performance that homes and businesses depend on when it counts most. From the starting grid to the finish line, both brands know that performance isn't a moment, it's a commitment.

"This partnership, as the official internet sponsor, is a natural fit for telMAX," said Michael Strople, Chief Executive Officer of telMAX. "Motorsport is built on speed, precision, and relentless performance -- the same qualities engineered into every kilometre of our fibre network. As we accelerate our expansion across the GTA and Ontario, this partnership gives us a powerful platform to demonstrate what world-class internet truly looks like."

As official internet partner, telMAX will align its brand with one of the region's most exciting sporting events, leveraging the energy, speed, and visibility of the race to build awareness of its fibre services as the company continues to expand.

"We're thrilled to welcome telMAX as a valued partner," said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. "Their commitment to speed, innovation, and reliability aligns perfectly with the spirit of the Indy. Having telMAX join us as official internet partner strengthens the event experience and adds another respected, performance-driven brand to our roster."

Markham's Mayor, Frank Scarpitti added, "Markham is excited to host an event that celebrates innovation, energy, and excellence. We're proud of Markham's telMAX connected with the Indy race as their official Internet Partner. Their commitment to the City of Markham to provide fast and reliable internet now extends to our premier sporting event, creating success for our community and ensuring the Indy race stays connected too."

telMAX's partnership isn't just a sponsorship -- it's a declaration. World-class racing deserves world-class internet. Markham now has both.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. Known for delivering Canada's fastest internet and industry-leading performance, telMAX designs, builds, and operates its own end-to-end fibre-to-the-home network engineered for speed, low latency, and reliability. With ongoing expansion, telMAX serves communities including Barrie, Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, Markham, Oakville, and Richmond Hill, while proudly supporting local employment and community development. telMAX – fibre built for AI. telMAX.com

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a new 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre (2.19-mile) temporary circuit in the Greater Toronto Area using the downtown streets of Markham, Ontario. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday, offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada raising over $1.1 million from the event since 2010. As one of Ontario's largest annual sporting events, the first Ontario Indy street race was held in 1986 in downtown Toronto. Now located in York Region, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is the sole Canadian race for some of the world's fastest race car drivers from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, like Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward and Kyle Kirkwood and features teams including Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, Arrow McLaren and Andretti Global, respectively. This event has also historically hosted Canadian racing legends like Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Feb. Hybrid (1, 2026), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2027 CR-V Hybrid (July 3-5, 2026) and OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 7-9, 2026). For more information, visit hondaindy.com, 'like' its Facebook page at @OntarioIndy or follow the event on X at @Ontario_Indy and Instagram at @OntarioIndy using #indyON.

SOURCE telMAX

For media inquiries, please contact: Rosa Montes, Director, Communications and Brand Strategy, [email protected] | 416.804.2957