Teleperformance Named 2021 Brazilian Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

"TP Brazil outpaced the overall market´s growth rate, achieving the second highest market share of 8.5 percent. Unlike the approach of other established and traditional vendors in the local market, its long-term strategy is to avoid low-complexity, low-quality operations," said Juan Gonzalez Research Director. "In line with this strategy, the company is currently focusing on increasing its participation in digital sales, remote support, and eCommerce."

TP Brazil's consistent and repeatable success is based on long-standing client relationships. It leverages its Technology, Analytics, and Process Excellence (T.A.P.) practice that identifies rapid transformation opportunities and easily adapts to new environments. Based on the Lean Six Sigma methodology, T.A.P. offers a stepped approach to designing the right solution for each transformational opportunity. Leveraging its research practice (TP CX Lab), the company can anticipate market trends while acting as a trusted advisor to improve and incorporate future-proof solutions. Furthermore, by offering worldwide expertise with one of the largest portfolios of global cases in the industry and a strong suite of proprietary solutions, TP Brazil can consolidate its role as a strategic partner and pave the way for solid, long-standing relationships.

Even internally, TP Brazil has displayed exceptional agility and resourcefulness. When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Brazil, the company rapidly upgraded and updated its HR processes to provide a fully virtual employee journey. With its new approach to HR, it gained a competitive edge by creating an engaged, high-performance workforce, which is a key factor in delivering a best-in-class customer experience. It also successfully implemented a WAHA program before the pandemic and by November 2020, 60 percent of its agents were working and operating remotely in several cities in the country.

"TP Brazil's current footprint in the country includes 15 sites, with 13 in São Paulo and 2 in Rio Grande do Norte, and employs more than 26,000 people. It has built a solid and diverse portfolio, with clients from different industry verticals such as financial services, insurance, technology, and retail," noted Gonzalez. "It leverages strong support teams to offer the deployment speed and flexibility demanded by clients in an evolving marketplace, entrenching its position as the preferred Brazilian vendor for new economy companies."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

