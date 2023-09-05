Teleperformance Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Optimizing Customer Care and Business Performance with a Vast AI-powered Service Portfolio

Teleperformance combines cutting-edge digital technologies with top talent that maximizes business performance to drive higher revenues cost effectively.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize digital business services company Teleperformance with the 2023 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Teleperformance provides a comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranging from front-office customer care to back-office functions.

Teleperformance in Portugal utilizes a state-of-the-art suite of information technology systems, contact center applications and advanced security tools.

In honoring Teleperformance, Frost & Sullivan recently researched the customer experience outsourcing services industry and found that Teleperformance in Portugal delivers end-to-end digital solutions to its customers in a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, government, telecom, energy and utilities, automotive, and travel and hospitality. It offers superior customer service and high-value specialized solutions, making it a market leader in the customer care outsourcing industry.

Another major factor in the organization's success is its highly qualified talent pool, utilizing skilled care professionals from over 100 countries. Teleperformance in Portugal constantly updates and trains its talented staff through its Cloud Campus hub delivery model, where the managerial team can hire and train top talent, and professionals can work from anywhere in the world. Perhaps the most important "employee engagement" distinction, is that Teleperformance in Portugal pays the cost of re-location, training, and apartment housing for its multi-lingual agents. This includes subsidized meals, social, sports and cultural activities; access to a medical clinic, e-learning courses, free local language classes and legal and administrative support. No other service provider offers such a wide range and variety of employment benefits.

"Frost & Sullivan believes that the Teleperformance Cloud Campus hub model is a very efficient and effective model for hiring, training, and managing remote teams while ensuring exceptional, consistent customer experience. It is a clear differentiator in the market as service provider BPOs vie for qualified multilingual agent talent," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. The Teleperformance team in Portugal leverages a portfolio of artificial intelligence-driven services, from front-office customer care to back-office functions.

"Teleperformance in Portugal utilizes a state-of-the-art suite of information technology systems, contact center applications and advanced security tools. The company purposely designed these to facilitate and enhance the interactions between agents and customers," noted DeSalles.

"Being honored by Frost & Sullivan is a great source of pride for the entire team at Teleperformance. We work relentlessly to support our clients in delivering the best possible digitally integrated customer experience, powered by seamless combination of state-of-the art technology and human engagement," says Pedro Gomes, CEO of Teleperformance Portugal.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

