Telefónica awarded the 2020 European Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS by Frost and Sullivan

"Telefónica presents customers with options that address functionality, security, customization, existing technology investments, and IT expertise. Based on discussions with customers, it recommends and designs a solution anchored by the platform that best fits each specific customer. It bundles its communications services with productivity and business tools as well as extensive implementation and solution lifecycle support," said Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research. "Overall, Telefónica's hosted IP telephony and UCaaS solutions are competitively packaged and priced, and the company is positioned to serve the different customer segments both in Spain and globally."

Telefónica Tech Cloud Director, Hugo de los Santos adds, "We are proud to be recognized with the 2020 European Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award, and believe this is strong reflection of our customer centricity and continued focus on pushing the boundaries of innovation to support our customers achieve their business objectives whatever they may be."

With more than a million hosted IP telephony and UCaaS installed users across European countries at the end of 2019, Telefónica is one of the leading cloud communications providers in all of Europe. Channel partners in different world markets help tailor its cloud solutions and assist with implementation, integration, and ongoing management. Telefónica's track record in the communications market and its large geographic footprint positioned it as a reliable provider of high-quality voice, data, and video solutions.

"Network ownership and a vast portfolio of services differentiate Telefónica from smaller, next-generation providers offering hosted IP telephony and UCaaS services in Europe. However, Telefónica also remains nimble and highly innovative," noted Popova. "In 2020, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Telefónica was quick to respond with a variety of connectivity, secure remote access, and collaboration solutions.

Telefónica offers customized solutions to businesses of all sizes and technology requirements. These solutions are complemented by a broad portfolio of fixed-line and mobile connectivity services, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services, cloud contact center services, productivity solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and more.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, a leading provider of a wide range of integrated communication solutions for the B2B market, manages globally the Enterprise (Large Enterprise and SME), MNC (Multinational Corporations), Wholesale (fixed and mobile carriers, ISPs and content providers) and Roaming businesses within the Telefónica Group.

Telefónica develops an integrated, innovative and competitive portfolio for the B2B segment including digital solutions (Cloud or Security) and telecommunication services (international voice, IP, bandwidth capacity, satellite services, mobility, integrated fixed, mobile, IT services and global solutions). Telefónica is a multicultural organization, working in over 40 countries and with service reach in over 170 countries.

