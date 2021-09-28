Teladoc Health Selected to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, has been designated as a pre-qualified vendor by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) to provide remote patient monitoring solutions across provinces and territories serving approximately 60 percent of Canada's population. Earlier this year, Teladoc Health was also chosen as a vendor for virtual visits to improve access to healthcare for people in Canada.

"We're delighted to be selected to deliver remote patient monitoring solutions by Infoway and look forward to helping even more Canadians live their healthiest lives," said Dr. Joby McKenzie, Managing Director, Canada, Teladoc Health. "This means we can help patients where they want to be, at home, with around the clock management of chronic and acute conditions, providing more effective ways for patients to manage their own health."

"Our solutions span every moment in a person's health journey. We offer a personalized healthcare experience by uniquely combining our private and secure technology, data, devices and health experts across primary care, mental health, specialty care, and chronic diseases to enable better access and improved outcomes," added McKenzie.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of virtual care, and in 2020, Teladoc Health provided more than 10 million virtual visits and enabled health systems to provide 4 million more visits worldwide. A recent Canada Health Infoway and Canadian Medical Association survey found that 93 per cent of Canadian physicians use virtual care and 64 per cent say they will maintain or increase their use after the pandemic. Currently, Teladoc Health has 750,000 patients worldwide enrolled in chronic care programs through remote patient monitoring and works in more than 600 hospital and health systems worldwide including Canada.

"Remote patient monitoring is critical to the sustainability of our healthcare system. We are severely short on health human resources, and these virtual solutions will increase capacity in our hospitals and clinics by getting people home faster and keeping them healthy at home longer," said McKenzie.

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.ca or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

