TekSavvy Brings Super-Fast Fibre Internet to Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court

ISP launches fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court as part of an ongoing initiative to provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network.

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. ("TekSavvy"), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), is pleased to announce the launch of TekSavvy fibre-to-the-home in Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court. Fibre internet service is now available to more than 250 homes and businesses in these communities and was delivered in as part of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) regional broadband program.

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds to homes of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. Residential customers signing up for the Fibre Internet service can take advantage of TekSavvy's current promotion providing a $20 monthly bill credit for the first 12 months of service on the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package. Visit www.teksavvy.com for more details on availability, plans, pricing, and current promotions.

"TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents can access fast, reliable internet service with download speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price."

"SWIFT is proud to partner with TekSavvy on this very important project that will bring fibre-to-the-home connectivity to many more residents and businesses located in Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court," said Barry Field, Executive Director, SWIFT. "Together, with the support of the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, these strategic investments in broadband infrastructure will provide long-term positive benefits to the communities."

Residents in Mitchell's Bay, Grande Pointe and Pain Court interested in TekSavvy Fibre internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Trevor Campbell, The iPR Group 647-201-5409, John Settino, The iPR Group 416-662-2955, [email protected]