TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19
Aug 25, 2022, 19:17 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing dated August 25, 2022, setting the matter down to be heard on September 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the hearing can be held in the above named matter.
A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 25, 2022 and Statement of Allegations dated August 23, 2022 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
