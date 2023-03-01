Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Tecsys Inc.

Mar 01, 2023, 17:14 ET

Record revenue quarter with SaaS bookings up 152%, year-to-date SaaS bookings up 68%

MONTREAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 36% to $9.5 million, up from $7.0 million in Q3 2022.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased by 152% to $5.8 million, compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOi) increased by 63% to $128.3 million at January 31, 2023, up from $78.5 million at the same time last year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at January 31, 2023 was up 27% to $75.4 million compared to $59.5 million at January 31, 2022.
  • Professional services revenue was up 5% to $13.6 million compared to $12.9 million in Q3 last year.
  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $32.5 million, 12% higher than $29.0 million reported for Q3 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.9 million.
  • Gross margin was 44% compared to 43% in the same period in fiscal 2022.
  • Total gross profit increased to $17.0 million, up 12% from $15.2 million in Q3 last year.
  • Operating expenses increased to $16.0 million, higher by $2.1 million or 15% compared to $13.9 million in Q3 last year.
  • Profit from operations was $1.0 million, down from $1.4 million in Q3 last year.
  • Net profit was $0.9 million or $0.06 per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis in Q3 2023 compared to $0.9 million or $0.06 per share in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million, up 1% compared to $2.7 million reported in Q3 last year. 

"We are pleased to continue our strong momentum through this quarter, supported by both new logo wins and solid base account activity, including major expansions and new SaaS migrations, which continues to contribute favorably to our bookings," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We continue to see healthy pipeline activity that shows a growing demand for our value proposition to our base customers and to the supply chain market as a whole. In light of these favorable market conditions, we continue to invest to drive organic growth." 

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our Q3 performance continues at a solid pace as we drive market expansion and investor value. With a record revenue quarter led by 36% SaaS revenue growth and SaaS bookings up 152%, we are pleased with our topline growth, and we continue to create greater revenue visibility as we grow our RPO, which is up 63% year over year." 

Three months

ended

Nine months

ended

Trailing 12 months

ended

Results from operations

January
31, 2023

January
31, 2022

January
31, 2023

January
31, 2022

January
31, 2023

January
31, 2022













Total Revenue

$

38,917

$

35,411

$

111,232

$

102,912

$

145,520

$

135,286

Total Revenue Excluding Hardware

32,542

29,024

94,391

85,303

123,561

112,340

SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and Support Revenue

17,900

15,167

51,065

43,911

66,781

57,747

Professional Services Revenue

13,569

12,942

40,739

39,144

53,635

51,319

Gross Profit

17,008

15,233

48,445

45,180

63,575

60,903

Gross Margin %

44 %

43 %

44 %

44 %

44 %

45 %

Operating Expenses

15,968

13,883

46,267

41,115

60,086

54,207

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41 %

39 %

42 %

40 %

41 %

40 %

Profit from Operations

1,040

1,350

2,178

4,065

3,489

6,696

Adjusted EBITDAii

2,774

2,738

7,035

8,400

8,765

12,317

EPS basic

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

0.13

$

0.29

$

0.27

EPS diluted

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

0.13

$

0.28

$

0.27













License Booking

1,058

515

2,313

1,862

2,853

2,614

SaaS ARR Bookings

5,831

2,315

12,535

7,463

16,992

10,956













Annual Recurring Revenue








75,361

59,540

SaaS RPO








128,313

78,498

Professional Services Backlog








38,167

29,521

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2023:

  • SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $26.3 million, up from $19.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) increased to $12.5 million, 68% higher from $7.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Professional services revenue for the nine-month period was up 4% to $40.7 million compared to $39.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $94.4 million, 11% higher than $85.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Gross margin was 44% for both periods in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.
  • Total gross profit increased to $48.4 million, up 7% from $45.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Operating expenses increased to $46.3 million, higher by $5.2 million or 13% compared to $41.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Profit from operations was $2.2 million, down from $4.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.
  • Net profit was $1.6 million or $0.06 per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to a net profit of $1.9 million or $0.13 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDAii was $7.0 million, down 16% compared to $8.4 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

On March 1, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to be paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2023.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2023 Financial Statements.
ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2023 Financial Statements.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call
Date: March 2, 2023
Time: 8:30am EDT
Phone number: (877) 954-0686 or (416) 981-9014
The call can be replayed until March 9, 2023 by calling:
(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22026120)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. 

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

Three months

ended January 31,

Nine months

ended January 31,

Trailing 12 months

ended January 31,

(in thousands of CAD)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022













Profit for the period

$

888

$

940

$

1,643

$

1,892

$

4,229

$

3,912

Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

476

551

1,335

1,647

1,850

2,214

Amortization of deferred development costs

135

80

351

203

438

263

Amortization of other intangible assets

411

408

1,201

1,230

1,583

1,634

Interest expense

92

138

389

444

567

602

Interest income

(221)

(337)

(475)

(417)

(532)

(435)

Income taxes

455

537

869

2,057

(242)

2,573

EBITDA

$

2,236

$

2,317

$

5,313

$

7,056

$

7,893

$

10,763

Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation

538

421

1,722

1,344

2,062

1,554

Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

-

-

(573)

-

Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

-

-

(617)

-

Adjusted EBITDAii

$

2,774

$

2,738

$

7,035

$

8,400

$

8,765

$

12,317

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at January 31, 2023 and April 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



January 31,

 2023

April 30,

 2022

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,201

$

23,004

Short-term investments

15,651

20,239

Accounts receivable

24,001

16,962

Work in progress

1,950

1,579

Other receivables

1,404

234

Tax credits

9,793

5,224

Inventory

1,309

806

Prepaid expenses

7,874

6,392

Total current assets

74,183

74,440

Non-current assets




Other long-term receivables

182

192

Tax credits

4,233

3,782

Property and equipment

1,750

2,064

Right-of-use assets

4,295

4,547

Contract acquisition costs

3,895

3,177

Deferred development costs

2,116

1,870

Other intangible assets

9,549

10,301

Goodwill

17,304

16,863

Deferred tax assets

8,617

8,608

Total non-current assets

51,941

51,404

Total assets

$

126,124

$

125,844

Liabilities




Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

19,566

$

16,971

Deferred revenue

29,197

24,689

Current portion of long-term debt

-

1,200

Lease obligations

728

662

Total current liabilities

49,491

43,522

Non-current liabilities




Long-term debt

-

7,200

Deferred tax liabilities

1,350

1,258

Lease obligations

4,805

5,181

Total non-current liabilities

6,155

13,639

Total liabilities

$

55,646

$

57,161

Equity




Share capital

$

44,112

$

43,973

Contributed surplus

14,871

13,176

Retained earnings

11,480

12,968

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

15

(1,434)

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

70,478

68,683

Total liabilities and equity

$

126,124

$

125,844

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Nine Months Ended

January 31,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue:








SaaS

$

9,544

$

7,003

$

26,343

$

19,221

Maintenance and Support

8,356

8,164

24,722

24,690

Professional Services

13,569

12,942

40,739

39,144

License

1,073

915

2,587

2,248

Hardware

6,375

6,387

16,841

17,609

Total revenue

38,917

35,411

111,232

102,912

Cost of revenue

21,909

20,178

62,787

57,732

Gross profit

17,008

15,233

48,445

45,180

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

7,349

6,202

20,302

17,906

General and administration

2,813

2,553

8,619

8,213

Research and development, net of tax credits

5,806

5,128

17,346

14,996

Total operating expenses

15,968

13,883

46,267

41,115

Profit from operations

1,040

1,350

2,178

4,065

Net finance (income) costs

(303)

(127)

(334)

116

Profit before income taxes

1,343

1,477

2,512

3,949

Income tax expense

455

537

869

2,057

Net profit

$

888

$

940

$

1,643

$

1,892

Other comprehensive income (loss):








Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

2,368

(516)

515

(641)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

742

(107)

934

(592)

Comprehensive income


 

$

3,998

$

317

$

3,092

$

659

Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.11

$

0.13

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Nine Months Ended

January 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net profit

$

888

$

940

$

1,643

$

1,892

Adjustments for:








Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

476

551

1,335

1,647

Amortization of deferred development costs

135

80

351

203

Amortization of other intangible assets

411

408

1,201

1,230

Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss

(303)

(127)

(334)

116

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(273)

292

418

1,220

Non-refundable tax credits

(806)

(608)

(1,666)

(1,340)

Stock-based compensation

538

421

1,722

1,344

Income taxes

100

484

430

1,857

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,166

2,441

5,100

8,169

Accounts receivable

(2,480)

(1,920)

(6,870)

(4,635)

Work in progress

(288)

606

(359)

(1,216)

Other receivables

9

67

(221)

139

Tax credits

(1,224)

(809)

(3,353)

(2,630)

Inventory

(351)

(263)

(494)

(328)

Prepaid expenses

(1,291)

(924)

(1,473)

(1,832)

Contract acquisition costs

(388)

(12)

(718)

(110)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,283

2,269

1,202

(2,414)

Deferred revenue

(1,198)

(593)

4,455

1,348

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(5,928)

(1,579)

(7,831)

(11,678)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(4,762)

862

(2,731)

(3,509)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repayment of long-term debt

(7,800)

(300)

(8,400)

(916)

Transfers from short-term investments

5,000

-

5,000

-

Payment of lease obligations

(148)

(179)

(570)

(634)

Payment of dividends

(1,093)

(1,018)

(3,131)

(2,907)

Refund of acquired tax liability

-

299

-

299

Interest paid

(92)

(138)

(389)

(444)

Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

15

-

112

1,020

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,118)

(1,336)

(7,378)

(3,582)

Cash flows from investing activities:








Interest received

221

38

475

118

Payments related to prior business acquisitions

-

(500)

-

(500)

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(279)

(85)

(510)

(619)

Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(62)

(7)

(62)

(29)

Deferred development costs

(130)

(229)

(597)

(910)

Net cash used in investing activities

(250)

(783)

(694)

(1,940)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(9,130)

(1,257)

(10,803)

(9,031)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

21,331

17,978

23,004

25,752

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

12,201

$

16,721

$

12,201

$

16,721

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)


Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Retained earnings

Total

Number

Amount



Balance, May 1, 2022

14,562,895

$

43,973

$

13,176

$

(1,434)

$

12,968

$

68,683

Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,643

1,643

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

515

-

515

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

934

-

934

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,449

1,643

3,092

 

Stock-based Compensation

-

-

1,722

-

-

1,722

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(3,131)

(3,131)

Share options exercised

7,054

139

(27)

-

-

112

Total transactions with owners of the Company

7,054

139

1,695

-

(3,131)

(1,297)

Balance, January 31, 2023

14,569,949

$

44,112

$

14,871

$

15

$

11,480

$

70,478












Balance, May 1, 2021

14,505,095

$

42,700

$

11,745

$

226

$

12,419

$

67,090

Net profit

-

-

-

-

1,892

1,892

Other comprehensive income:

-

-

-

-

-

Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

(641)

-

(641)

Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(592)

-

(592)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

-

-

-

(1,233)

1,892

659

 

Stock-based Compensation

-

-

1,344

-

-

1,344

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(2,907)

(2,907)

Share options exercised

57,800

1,273

(253)

-

-

1,020

Total transactions with owners of the Company

57,800

$

1,273

$

1,091

$

-

(2,907)

$

(543)

Balance, January 31, 2022

14,562,895

$

43,973

$

12,836

$

(1,007)

$

11,404

$

67,206

