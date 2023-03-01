Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

Record revenue quarter with SaaS bookings up 152%, year-to-date SaaS bookings up 68%

MONTREAL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 36% to $9.5 million , up from $7.0 million in Q3 2022.

, up from in Q3 2022. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased by 152% to $5.8 million , compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

(measured on an ARR basis) increased by 152% to , compared to in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO i ) increased by 63% to $128.3 million at January 31, 2023 , up from $78.5 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 63% to at , up from at the same time last year. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at January 31, 2023 was up 27% to $75.4 million compared to $59.5 million at January 31, 2022 .

) at was up 27% to compared to at . Professional services revenue was up 5% to $13.6 million compared to $12.9 million in Q3 last year.

compared to in Q3 last year. Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $32.5 million , 12% higher than $29.0 million reported for Q3 last year, while total revenue reached a record $38.9 million .

, 12% higher than reported for Q3 last year, while total revenue reached a record . Gross margin was 44% compared to 43% in the same period in fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $17.0 million , up 12% from $15.2 million in Q3 last year.

, up 12% from in Q3 last year. Operating expenses increased to $16.0 million , higher by $2.1 million or 15% compared to $13.9 million in Q3 last year.

, higher by or 15% compared to in Q3 last year. Profit from operations was $1.0 million , down from $1.4 million in Q3 last year.

, down from in Q3 last year. Net profit was $0.9 million or $0.06 per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis in Q3 2023 compared to $0.9 million or $0.06 per share in Q3 2022.

or per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis in Q3 2023 compared to or per share in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDAii was $2.8 million , up 1% compared to $2.7 million reported in Q3 last year.

"We are pleased to continue our strong momentum through this quarter, supported by both new logo wins and solid base account activity, including major expansions and new SaaS migrations, which continues to contribute favorably to our bookings," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We continue to see healthy pipeline activity that shows a growing demand for our value proposition to our base customers and to the supply chain market as a whole. In light of these favorable market conditions, we continue to invest to drive organic growth."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "Our Q3 performance continues at a solid pace as we drive market expansion and investor value. With a record revenue quarter led by 36% SaaS revenue growth and SaaS bookings up 152%, we are pleased with our topline growth, and we continue to create greater revenue visibility as we grow our RPO, which is up 63% year over year."





Three months ended Nine months ended Trailing 12 months ended Results from operations

January

31, 2023

January

31, 2022

January

31, 2023

January

31, 2022

January

31, 2023

January

31, 2022

























Total Revenue $ 38,917 $ 35,411 $ 111,232 $ 102,912 $ 145,520 $ 135,286 Total Revenue Excluding Hardware

32,542

29,024

94,391

85,303

123,561

112,340 SaaS Revenue, Maintenance and Support Revenue

17,900

15,167

51,065

43,911

66,781

57,747 Professional Services Revenue

13,569

12,942

40,739

39,144

53,635

51,319 Gross Profit

17,008

15,233

48,445

45,180

63,575

60,903 Gross Margin %

44 %

43 %

44 %

44 %

44 %

45 % Operating Expenses

15,968

13,883

46,267

41,115

60,086

54,207 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

41 %

39 %

42 %

40 %

41 %

40 % Profit from Operations

1,040

1,350

2,178

4,065

3,489

6,696 Adjusted EBITDAii

2,774

2,738

7,035

8,400

8,765

12,317 EPS basic $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 EPS diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.27

























License Booking

1,058

515

2,313

1,862

2,853

2,614 SaaS ARR Bookings

5,831

2,315

12,535

7,463

16,992

10,956

























Annual Recurring Revenue

















75,361

59,540 SaaS RPO

















128,313

78,498 Professional Services Backlog

















38,167

29,521

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2023:

SaaS revenue increased by 37% to $26.3 million , up from $19.2 million the same period of fiscal 2022.

SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) increased to $12.5 million , 68% higher from $7.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Professional services revenue for the nine-month period was up 4% to $40.7 million compared to $39.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Total revenue excluding hardware revenue was $94.4 million , 11% higher than $85.3 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2022.

Gross margin was 44% for both periods in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Total gross profit increased to $48.4 million , up 7% from $45.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Operating expenses increased to $46.3 million , higher by $5.2 million or 13% compared to $41.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Profit from operations was $2.2 million , down from $4.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2022.

Net profit was $1.6 million or $0.06 per share on both a basic and fully diluted basis in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to a net profit of $1.9 million or $0.13 per share for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDAii was $7.0 million , down 16% compared to $8.4 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2022.

On March 1, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share to be paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 23, 2023.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2023 Financial Statements.

ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2023 Financial Statements.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: March 2, 2023

Time: 8:30am EDT

Phone number: (877) 954-0686 or (416) 981-9014

The call can be replayed until March 9, 2023 by calling:

(800) 558-5253 or (416) 626-4100 (access code: 22026120)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income and income taxes eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, gain on remeasurement of lease liability and recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.



Three months ended January 31, Nine months ended January 31, Trailing 12 months ended January 31, (in thousands of CAD)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























Profit for the period $ 888 $ 940 $ 1,643 $ 1,892 $ 4,229 $ 3,912 Adjustments for:























Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

476

551

1,335

1,647

1,850

2,214 Amortization of deferred development costs

135

80

351

203

438

263 Amortization of other intangible assets

411

408

1,201

1,230

1,583

1,634 Interest expense

92

138

389

444

567

602 Interest income

(221)

(337)

(475)

(417)

(532)

(435) Income taxes

455

537

869

2,057

(242)

2,573 EBITDA $ 2,236 $ 2,317 $ 5,313 $ 7,056 $ 7,893 $ 10,763 Adjustments for:























Stock based compensation

538

421

1,722

1,344

2,062

1,554 Gain on remeasurement of lease liability

-

-

-

-

(573)

- Recognition of tax credits generated in prior periods

-

-

-

-

(617)

- Adjusted EBITDAii $ 2,774 $ 2,738 $ 7,035 $ 8,400 $ 8,765 $ 12,317

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at January 31, 2023 and April 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





January 31, 2023 April 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,201 $ 23,004 Short-term investments



15,651

20,239 Accounts receivable



24,001

16,962 Work in progress



1,950

1,579 Other receivables



1,404

234 Tax credits



9,793

5,224 Inventory



1,309

806 Prepaid expenses



7,874

6,392 Total current assets



74,183

74,440 Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



182

192 Tax credits



4,233

3,782 Property and equipment



1,750

2,064 Right-of-use assets



4,295

4,547 Contract acquisition costs



3,895

3,177 Deferred development costs



2,116

1,870 Other intangible assets



9,549

10,301 Goodwill



17,304

16,863 Deferred tax assets



8,617

8,608 Total non-current assets



51,941

51,404 Total assets

$ 126,124 $ 125,844 Liabilities









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 19,566 $ 16,971 Deferred revenue



29,197

24,689 Current portion of long-term debt



-

1,200 Lease obligations



728

662 Total current liabilities



49,491

43,522 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt



-

7,200 Deferred tax liabilities



1,350

1,258 Lease obligations



4,805

5,181 Total non-current liabilities



6,155

13,639 Total liabilities

$ 55,646 $ 57,161 Equity









Share capital

$ 44,112 $ 43,973 Contributed surplus



14,871

13,176 Retained earnings



11,480

12,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



15

(1,434) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



70,478

68,683 Total liabilities and equity

$ 126,124 $ 125,844

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,



2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue:

















SaaS

$ 9,544 $ 7,003 $ 26,343 $ 19,221 Maintenance and Support



8,356

8,164

24,722

24,690 Professional Services



13,569

12,942

40,739

39,144 License



1,073

915

2,587

2,248 Hardware



6,375

6,387

16,841

17,609 Total revenue



38,917

35,411

111,232

102,912 Cost of revenue



21,909

20,178

62,787

57,732 Gross profit



17,008

15,233

48,445

45,180 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



7,349

6,202

20,302

17,906 General and administration



2,813

2,553

8,619

8,213 Research and development, net of tax credits



5,806

5,128

17,346

14,996 Total operating expenses



15,968

13,883

46,267

41,115 Profit from operations



1,040

1,350

2,178

4,065 Net finance (income) costs



(303)

(127)

(334)

116 Profit before income taxes



1,343

1,477

2,512

3,949 Income tax expense



455

537

869

2,057 Net profit

$ 888 $ 940 $ 1,643 $ 1,892 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges



2,368

(516)

515

(641) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



742

(107)

934

(592) Comprehensive income

$ 3,998 $ 317 $ 3,092 $ 659 Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.11 $ 0.13

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net profit

$ 888 $ 940 $ 1,643 $ 1,892 Adjustments for:

















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets



476

551

1,335

1,647 Amortization of deferred development costs



135

80

351

203 Amortization of other intangible assets



411

408

1,201

1,230 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange (gain) loss



(303)

(127)

(334)

116 Unrealized foreign exchange and other



(273)

292

418

1,220 Non-refundable tax credits



(806)

(608)

(1,666)

(1,340) Stock-based compensation



538

421

1,722

1,344 Income taxes



100

484

430

1,857 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



1,166

2,441

5,100

8,169 Accounts receivable



(2,480)

(1,920)

(6,870)

(4,635) Work in progress



(288)

606

(359)

(1,216) Other receivables



9

67

(221)

139 Tax credits



(1,224)

(809)

(3,353)

(2,630) Inventory



(351)

(263)

(494)

(328) Prepaid expenses



(1,291)

(924)

(1,473)

(1,832) Contract acquisition costs



(388)

(12)

(718)

(110) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,283

2,269

1,202

(2,414) Deferred revenue



(1,198)

(593)

4,455

1,348 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



(5,928)

(1,579)

(7,831)

(11,678) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(4,762)

862

(2,731)

(3,509) Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt



(7,800)

(300)

(8,400)

(916) Transfers from short-term investments



5,000

-

5,000

- Payment of lease obligations



(148)

(179)

(570)

(634) Payment of dividends



(1,093)

(1,018)

(3,131)

(2,907) Refund of acquired tax liability



-

299

-

299 Interest paid



(92)

(138)

(389)

(444) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options



15

-

112

1,020 Net cash used in financing activities



(4,118)

(1,336)

(7,378)

(3,582) Cash flows from investing activities:

















Interest received



221

38

475

118 Payments related to prior business acquisitions



-

(500)

-

(500) Acquisitions of property and equipment



(279)

(85)

(510)

(619) Acquisitions of other intangible assets



(62)

(7)

(62)

(29) Deferred development costs



(130)

(229)

(597)

(910) Net cash used in investing activities



(250)

(783)

(694)

(1,940) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(9,130)

(1,257)

(10,803)

(9,031) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period



21,331

17,978

23,004

25,752 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 12,201 $ 16,721 $ 12,201 $ 16,721

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained earnings Total

Number

Amount







Balance, May 1, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 13,176 $ (1,434) $ 12,968 $ 68,683 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,643

1,643 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

515

-

515 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

934

-

934 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

1,449

1,643

3,092 Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,722

-

-

1,722 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(3,131)

(3,131) Share options exercised 7,054

139

(27)

-

-

112 Total transactions with owners of the Company 7,054

139

1,695

-

(3,131)

(1,297) Balance, January 31, 2023 14,569,949 $ 44,112 $ 14,871 $ 15 $ 11,480 $ 70,478























Balance, May 1, 2021 14,505,095 $ 42,700 $ 11,745 $ 226 $ 12,419 $ 67,090 Net profit -

-

-

-

1,892

1,892 Other comprehensive income: -

-

-

-

-



Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges -

-

-

(641)

-

(641) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations -

-

-

(592)

-

(592) Total comprehensive (loss) income -

-

-

(1,233)

1,892

659 Stock-based Compensation -

-

1,344

-

-

1,344 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(2,907)

(2,907) Share options exercised 57,800

1,273

(253)

-

-

1,020 Total transactions with owners of the Company 57,800 $ 1,273 $ 1,091 $ -

(2,907) $ (543) Balance, January 31, 2022 14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 12,836 $ (1,007) $ 11,404 $ 67,206

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

