Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management SaaS company, today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended January 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Third Quarter Highlights:

SaaS revenue increased by 49% to $7.0 million in Q3 2022, up from $4.7 million in Q3 2021.

in Q3 2022, up from in Q3 2021. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR i ) at January 31, 2022 was up 17% to $59.5 million compared to $50.8 million at January 31, 2021 .

) at was up 17% to compared to at . During Q3 2022, SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $2.3 million , up 133% compared to $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , up 133% compared to in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Professional services revenue was up 5% to $12.9 million in Q3 2022 compared to $12.3 million in Q3 2021.

in Q3 2022 compared to in Q3 2021. Total revenue was a record $35.4 million , 11% higher than $31.9 million reported for Q3 2021.

, 11% higher than reported for Q3 2021. Gross margin was 43% compared to 48% in the prior year quarter, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, change in revenue mix and investment in key growth initiatives.

Total gross profit decreased to $15.2 million , down 1% from $15.4 million in Q3 2021.

, down 1% from in Q3 2021. Operating expenses increased to $13.9 million , higher by $1.1 million or 9% compared to $12.8 million in Q3 fiscal 2022 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 9% compared to in Q3 fiscal 2022 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in Q3 2022 was $1.4 million , down from $2.6 million in Q3 2021.

, down from in Q3 2021. Net profit was $0.9 million or $0.06 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2022 compared to a net profit of $1.8 million or $0.12 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in Q3 2022 compared to a net profit of or per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $2.7 million in Q3 2022, down 31% compared to $4.0 million reported in Q3 2021.

was in Q3 2022, down 31% compared to reported in Q3 2021. A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue by $1.7 million and Profit from operations and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.6 million compared to the same quarter last year.

"This quarter happened in the middle of a challenging global environment with the Omicron wave hitting many of our customers very hard in late December and January. We were pleased to see the quarter come in strong as the twelfth consecutive quarter of record revenue. We added another hospital network in the quarter and saw strong bookings from our base, as well. This solid growth trajectory is a strong testament to our greatest asset, the people of Tecsys, and our truly adaptable agile solutions helping our customers succeed in a climate where excellence in supply chain execution is a key driver for success," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys, Inc. "Our pipeline continues to swell with new customer opportunities and as the pandemic seems to be finally fading away, Q4 is off to a strong start."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "We are pleased with another quarter of solid revenue growth in spite of significant foreign currency headwinds. On a constant currency basis, our third quarter fiscal 2022 revenue grew by about 16% compared to the same period last year, with SaaS revenue once again being a key driver at 56% constant currency growth. We continue to expect a key milestone in the coming quarters with SaaS revenue set to overtake maintenance and support as our leading source of recurring revenue."





3 months ended

3 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended



months ended

months ended

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021



January 31, 2022

January 31, 2021



























Total Revenue $ 35 411 $ 31 942 $ 102 912 $ 90 727

$ 135 286 $ 118 477 SaaS Revenue

7 003

4 708

19 221

13 672



24 713

16 327 Maintenance and Support

Revenue

8 164

8 650

24 690

25 371



33 034

33 354 Gross Profit

15 233

15 407

45 180

44 907



60 903

57 803 Gross Margin %

43%

48%

44%

49%



45%

49% Operating Expenses

13 883

12 777

41 115

36 857



54 207

49 159 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

39%

40%

40%

41%



40%

41% Profit from Operations

1 350

2 630

4 065

8 050



6 696

8 644 Adjusted EBITDA

2 738

3 964

8 400

12 303



12 317

14 254 EPS basic

0.06

0.13

0.13

0.36



0.27

0.39 EPS diluted

0.06

0.12

0.13

0.35



0.27

0.38



























License Bookings

515

1 172

1 862

3 537



2 614

4 925 SAAS ARR Bookings

2 315

993

7 463

6 055



10 956

10 130



























Annual Recurring Revenue

59 540

50 817

59 540

50 817



59 540

50 817 Professional Services Backlog

29 521

37 795

29 521

37 795



29 521

37 795

Year-to-date performance for first nine months of fiscal 2022:

SaaS revenue for the nine-month period increased by 41% to $19.2 million , up from $13.7 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

, up from in the same period of fiscal 2021. SaaS subscription bookings i (measured on an ARR i basis) were $7.5 million , up 23% compared to $6.1 million the same period of fiscal 2021.

(measured on an ARR basis) were , up 23% compared to the same period of fiscal 2021. Professional services revenue for the nine-month period was up 11% to $39.1 million compared to $35 . million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

compared to . million in the same period of fiscal 2021. Total revenue was a record $102.9 million , 13% higher than $90.7 million reported for the same period of fiscal 2021.

, 13% higher than reported for the same period of fiscal 2021. Gross margin was 44% compared to 49% in the same period of fiscal 2021, negatively impacted by a weaker US dollar, revenue mix and investment in key growth initiatives.

Total gross profit increased to $45.2 million , up 1% from $44.9 million in the same period fiscal 2021.

, up 1% from in the same period fiscal 2021. Operating expenses increased to $41.1 million , higher by $4.3 million or 12% compared to $36.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

, higher by or 12% compared to in the same period of fiscal 2021 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development. Profit from operations in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $4.1 million , down from $8.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2021.

, down from in the same period of fiscal 2021. Net profit was $1.9 million or $0.13 per share on a fully diluted basis in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of $5.2 million or $0.35 per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021.

or per share on a fully diluted basis in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to a net profit of or per share on a fully diluted basis for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA ii was $8.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, down 32% compared to $12.3 million reported in the same period in fiscal 2021.

was in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, down 32% compared to reported in the same period in fiscal 2021. A weaker USD to CAD exchange rate negatively impacted revenue by $6.0 million and Profit from operations and Adjusted EBITDA by $4.6 million compared to the same period last year.

On March 2, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 24, 2022.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

Date: March 3, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Phone number: (877) 200-1292 or (416) 620-9188

The call can be replayed until March 10, 2022 by calling:

(416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 22015722)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2022. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022, and January 31, 2021 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three months ended

January 31,

Nine months ended

January 31, (in thousands of CAD) 2022 2021

2022 2021













Profit for the period $940 $ 1,847

$ 1,892 $ 5,168 Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 551 554

1,647 1,613

Amortization of deferred development costs 80 48

203 209

Amortization of other intangible assets 408 425

1,230 1,259

Interest expense 138 158

444 629

Interest income (337) (43)

(417) (156)

Income taxes 537 683

2,057 2,653 EBITDA $ 2,317 $ 3,672

$ 7,056 $ 11,375 Adjustments for:











Stock based compensation 421 292

1,344 928 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,738 $ 3,964

$ 8,400 $ 12,303



i See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2022 Financial Statements. ii See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q3 2022 Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at January 31, 2022 and April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,721 $ 25,752 Short-term investments 20,187 20,100 Accounts receivable 21,379 16,840 Work in progress 1,394 182 Other receivables 351 2,034 Tax credits 8,962 5,359 Inventory 951 628 Prepaid expenses 6,726 4,897 Total current assets 76,671 75,792 Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables 199 303 Tax credits 4,271 3,904 Property and equipment 2,310 2,682 Right-of-use assets 6,565 7,245 Contract acquisition costs 2,788 2,678 Deferred development costs 1,796 1,088 Other intangible assets 10,766 12,194 Goodwill 17,187 17,417 Deferred tax assets 6,008 6,006 Total non-current assets 51,890 53,517





Total assets $ 128,561 $ 129,309 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,355 $ 19,417 Deferred revenue 23,368 22,044 Current portion of long-term debt 1,200 1,216 Other current liabilities - 500 Lease obligations 816 848 Total current liabilities 44,739 44,025 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 7,500 8,400 Deferred tax liabilities 1,447 1,499 Lease obligations 7,669 8,295 Total non-current liabilities 16,616 18,194 Total liabilities 61,355 62,219





Equity



Share capital 43,973 42,700 Contributed surplus 12,836 11,745 Retained earnings 11,404 12,419 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,007) 226 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 67,206 67,090





Total liabilities and equity $ 128,561 $ 129,309

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)





Three months

ended

January 31,

2022 Three months

ended

January 31,

2021 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2022 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2021 Revenue:









SaaS $ 7,003 $ 4,708 $ 19,221 $ 13,672 Maintenance and Support 8,164 8,650 24,690 25,371 Professional Services 12,942 12,314 39,144 35,355 License 915 1,190 2,248 3,895 Hardware 6,387 5,080 17,609 12,434 Total revenue 35,411 31,942 102,912 90,727 Cost of revenue 20,178 16,535 57,732 45,820 Gross profit 15,233 15,407 45,180 44,907 Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 6,202 5,074 17,906 15,336 General and administration 2,553 2,648 8,213 7,969 Research and development, net of tax credits 5,128 5,055 14,996 13,552 Total operating expenses 13,883 12,777 41,115 36,857









Profit from operations 1,350 2,630 4,065 8,050









Net finance (income) costs (127) 100 116 229 Profit before income taxes 1,477 2,530 3,949 7,821 Income tax expense 537 683 2,057 2,653 Net profit, attributable to the owners of the Company $ 940 $ 1,847 $ 1,892 $ 5,168 Other comprehensive income: Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue

hedges (516) (431) (641) 223 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (107) 111 (592) 519 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company $ 317 $ 1,527 $ 659 $ 5,910 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.36 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.35











Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine-month periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended

January 31,

2022 Three months

ended

January 31,

2021 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2022 Nine months

ended

January 31,

2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit for the period $ 940 $ 1,847 $ 1,892 $ 5,168 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets 551 554 1,647 1,613 Amortization of deferred development costs 80 48 203 209 Amortization of other intangible assets 408 425 1,230 1,259 Net finance costs (127) 100 116 229 Unrealized foreign exchange and other 292 (474) 1,220 (946) Non-refundable tax credits (608) (333) (1,340) (1,003) Stock-based compensation 421 292 1,344 928 Income taxes 484 486 1,857 2,330









Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations 2,441 2,945 8,169 9,787









Accounts receivable (1,920) 8,031 (4,635) 3,068 Work in progress 606 829 (1,216) 288 Other receivables 67 (9) 139 (87) Tax credits (809) (907) (2,630) (2,565) Inventory (263) (295) (328) (315) Prepaid expenses (924) (271) (1,832) (877) Contract acquisition costs (12) 85 (110) (264) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,269 2,400 (2,414) (508) Deferred revenue (593) (1,110) 1,348 2,468 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations (1,579) 8,753 (11,678) 1,208









Net cash from operating activities 862 11,698 (3,509) 10,995









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Repayment of long-term debt (300) (303) (916) (903) Payment of lease obligations (179) (209) (634) (696) Payment of dividends (1,018) (937) (2,907) (2,667) Refund (payment) of acquired tax liability 299 - 299 (2,191) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options - 776 1,020 812 Interest paid (138) (169) (444) (488) Net cash used in financing activities (1,336) (842) (3,582) (6,133)









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:







Purchase of short-term investments - - - (10,000) Interest received 38 43 118 156 Payments related to prior business acquisitions (500) (1,468) (500) (1,468) Acquisitions of property and equipment (85) (274) (619) (777) Acquisitions of other intangible assets (7) (39) (29) (560) Deferred development costs (229) (43) (910) (203) Net cash used in investing activities (783) (1,781) (1,940) (12,852)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,257) 9,075 (9,031) (7,990)









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 17,978 10,463 25,752 27,528 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 16,721 $ 19,538 $ 16,721 $ 19,538

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the nine-month periods ended January 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)





Share capital









Number Amount Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total















Balance, April 30, 2021

14,505,095 42,700 11,745 226 12,419 67,090 Net profit

- - - - 1,892 1,892 Other comprehensive

loss for the

period:

Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges

- - - (641) - (641) Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

- - - (592) - (592) Total comprehensive (loss)

income for the period

- - - (1,233) 1,892 659 Stock-based

Compensation

- - 1,344 - - 1,344 Dividends to equity

owners

- - - - (2,907) (2,907) Share Options exercised

57,800 1,273 (253) - - 1,020 Total transactions with

owners of the Company

57,800 1,273 1,091 - (2,907) (543)















Balance, January 31, 2022

14,562,895 $ 43,973 $ 12,836 $ (1,007) $ 11,404 $ 67,206















Balance, April 30, 2020

14,416,543 $ 40,901 $ 10,964 $ 416 $ 8,838 $ 61,119 Net profit

- - - - 5,168 5,168 Other comprehensive

income for the

period:













Effective portion

of changes in fair

value on designated

revenue hedges

- - - 223 - 223 Exchange difference

on translation of

foreign operations

- - - 519 - 519 Total comprehensive

income for the

period

- - - 742 5,168 5,910 Stock-based Compensation

- - 928 - - 928 Dividends to equity owners

- - - - (2,667) (2,667) Share options exercised

48,552 1,050 (238) - - 812 Total transactions with

owners of the Company

48,552 1,050 690 - (2,667) (927)















Balance, January 31, 2021

14,465,095 $ 41,951 $ 11,654 $ 1,158 $ 11,339 $ 66,102

