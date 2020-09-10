Tecsys Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 10, 2020.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 12,068,027 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 83.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 27, 2020.

The Shareholders elected the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 27, 2020 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee (including every incumbent Director) was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

WITHHELD Percentage of Total

Votes FOR Percentage of Total

Votes WITHHELD Frank J. Bergandi 10,893,443 1,118,733 90.69% 9.31% David Brereton 11,470,476 541,700 95.49% 4.51% Peter Brereton 11,660,251 351,925 97.07% 2.93% Vernon Lobo 10,894,643 1,117,533 90.70% 9.30% Steve Sasser 11,658,851 353,325 97.06% 2.94% David Wayland 10,895,643 1,116,533 90.70% 9.30% John Ensign 11,312,023 700,153 94.17% 5.83% David Booth 12,008,141 4,035 99.97% 0.03% Rani Hublou 12,007,741 4,435 99.96% 0.04% Kathleen Miller 12,007,741 4,435 99.96% 0.04%

The Shareholders also voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation and to adopt amendments to the Company's By-Laws. The amendments permit the holding of virtual-only shareholder meetings, to increase the quorum for an annual meeting and a special meeting from 20% to 25% of the outstanding shares of the Company carrying voting rights at the meeting and to update the notice and board of directors meetings provisions to allow the use of electronic communication means.

Additional information concerning the Directors and the appointment of the auditors is available in the Circular, which was mailed to Shareholders in connection with the Meeting and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

