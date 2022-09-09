Tecsys Announces Election of Directors and Appointment of Auditors

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), (the "Corporation"), announces the results of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") held on September 8, 2022.

According to the scrutineers' report, shareholders holding 12,322,989 common shares (the "Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing 84.60% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date on July 22, 2022.

The Shareholders elected the seven nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 22, 2022 (the "Circular") to be the directors of the Corporation (the "Directors"). Each nominee (all incumbent Directors) was elected by a majority of the votes cast. Each Director will hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until the election of his or her successor, unless the Director resigns or the Director's office becomes vacant. The matter was put to a vote by ballot and the report on proxies provided by the scrutineers at the Meeting was as follows:

Director Nominee Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

AGAINST Percentage of Total

Votes FOR Percentage of Total

Votes AGAINST David Brereton 11,527,012 744,663 93.93 % 6.07 % Peter Brereton 11,580,895 690,780 94.37 % 5.63 % David Booth 11,652,409 619,266 94.95 % 5.05 % Rani Hublou 11,760,851 510,824 95.84 % 4.16 % Vernon Lobo 8,832,363 3,439,312 71.97 % 28.03 % Kathleen Miller 12,270,001 1,674 99.99 % 0.01 % Steve Sasser 11,571,682 699,993 94.30 % 5.70 %

The Shareholders also voted to re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Additional information concerning the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available in the Circular, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR.

