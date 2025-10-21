McLean & Company Launches New HR Benchmarking Advisory Service to Help HR Leaders Move From Metrics to Meaningful Action

Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has launched its HR Benchmarking Advisory Service, a first-of-its-kind offering that combines trusted external benchmark data with personalized advisory support to help HR executives transition away from raw numbers and into strategic action. The new service delivers curated peer comparisons, executive-ready insights, and tailored next steps, to give HR leaders the clarity, credibility, and confidence they need to secure alignment and strengthen their strategies.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has announced the launch of its HR Benchmarking Advisory Service, a new offering that combines trusted benchmark data from the firm with personalized advisory support to help HR executives make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions. The launch comes at a time when leaders face more pressure than ever to validate their decisions, secure executive buy-in, and prove the measurable impact of their work. While many HR teams now have access to hundreds of metrics through dashboards, surveys, and HRIS platforms, many still struggle with the same fundamental questions: What do these numbers really mean? Are we doing better or worse than our peers? Where should we focus our energy?

McLean & Company’s HR Benchmarking Advisory Service offers a personalized, advisor-led approach that combines credible external data with strategic guidance to help HR leaders gain clarity, credibility, and confidence in their decisions. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"Data has never been more abundant, but that abundance can be overwhelming," says Jennifer Rozon, President of McLean & Company. "Our members need a trusted partner who can help them interpret the numbers, align them to strategy, and present them with confidence to their leadership teams. This service was built to deliver exactly that: clarity, credibility, and confidence for HR executives navigating high-stakes decisions."

The service, available to Advisory+ members, includes a one-on-one debrief with a Benchmarking Advisor, a personalized summary of results across 20 essential HR metrics, and trusted peer comparisons based on reliable benchmark data. Unlike traditional dashboards or generalized data sets, McLean & Company's HR Benchmarking Advisory Service delivers context-rich insights, tailored next steps, and executive-ready materials that help HR leaders prove impact, prioritize action, and secure leadership alignment.

The offering is structured to move beyond static reports or generalized data sets by providing a tailored experience that is actionable from the start. The service is built around the below key elements that turn benchmarking data into insight:

Advisor-Led Debrief: Each member will receive a one-on-one consultation with a Benchmarking Advisor , who walks them through a selection of essential HR metrics, identifying where the organization stands relative to its peers and what gaps matter most.

Each member will receive a one-on-one consultation with a , who walks them through a selection of essential HR metrics, identifying where the organization stands relative to its peers and what gaps matter most. Personalized Summary: Following the session, members will receive a curated report with key insights, peer comparisons, and prioritized recommendations, formatted for immediate use with executive teams and boards.

Following the session, members will receive a curated report with key insights, peer comparisons, and prioritized recommendations, formatted for immediate use with executive teams and boards. Metric Deep Dives: For HR leaders looking to go further, one-page reference guides will unpack the purpose, audience, and value of each metric, connecting data points to broader HR strategies such as reskilling, retention, and employee wellbeing.

For HR leaders looking to go further, one-page reference guides will unpack the purpose, audience, and value of each metric, connecting data points to broader HR strategies such as reskilling, retention, and employee wellbeing. Trusted External Benchmarks: By leveraging credible external insights, members gain third-party validation that strengthens their influence in the boardroom and makes the case for investment.

By leveraging credible external insights, members gain third-party validation that strengthens their influence in the boardroom and makes the case for investment. Connected to Advisory Ecosystem: Insights from benchmarking naturally link to McLean & Company's research, diagnostics, and advisory services, enabling members to move seamlessly from insight to execution.

Unlike self-serve benchmarking platforms that often provide raw numbers without interpretation, or traditional consulting engagements that can be resource heavy and slow to deliver, McLean & Company's approach is fast, focused, and high-impact. The firm's advisors deliver context and next steps, helping HR executives accelerate decision-making and prove the value of HR in tangible, measurable ways.

"Benchmarks are only useful if you know what to do with them," explains Rozon. "With this service, HR leaders get a strategic partner to help them shape their next moves."

The HR Benchmarking Advisory Service is an advisory-based diagnostic and is available exclusively to Advisory+ members. Eligibility restrictions apply.

Visit McLean & Company's HR Benchmarking Advisory Service page to learn more.

Media Inquiries for McLean & Company HR Analysts and Industry Experts

For media inquiries or to connect with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights on human resources, HR benchmarking, and how to build resilient, future-ready teams, please contact Communications Manager Katie Tame at [email protected].

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full – service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company

Media Contact: Katie Tame, Communications Manager, McLean & Company, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670 - 8889 x2418