TECHNATION's Work‑Integrated Learning Program Accelerates Tech Talent Development in Calgary

TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TECHNATION, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) and the Government of Alberta marked the successful conclusion of a one-year initiative designed to strengthen Calgary's tech talent pipeline and expand access to work-integrated learning (WIL) opportunities across the city's growing digital economy.

Launched in September 2024, the Calgary Wage Subsidy program represents a coordinated, multi‑level investment in applied learning, bringing together federal and provincial support with active participation from Calgary's tech industry. The initiative created 250 work‑integrated learning placements by leveraging TECHNATION's national WIL ecosystem, developed in part through the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program (SWPP).

Supported by a $2 million investment from OCIF and the Government of Alberta, the program connected approximately 125 Calgary employers with emerging talent in high‑demand areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and digital technology. Students gained meaningful, hands‑on experience aligned with industry needs, while businesses accessed the skilled talent required to scale, innovate and compete.

"This partnership delivered real results for Calgary's tech ecosystem, strengthening innovation capacity and giving employers access to emerging digital talent," said Kevin d'Entremont, President and CEO, TECHNATION. "It reflects the impact we can achieve when industry, government and post‑secondary partners align around a shared goal: creating real pathways into high‑demand careers and supporting long‑term business growth."

"Expanded work‑integrated learning is critical to building a strong, future‑ready workforce -- giving students hands‑on experience while helping employers access in‑demand talent," said Brad Parry, CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund and President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development. "This initiative shows how targeted investments can support local business growth, strengthen Calgary's talent pipeline and create meaningful career pathways for our city's next generation."

Aligned with Alberta's workforce priorities, the initiative demonstrates how applied learning can serve as a scalable solution to meet growing digital demands. This model reflects the evolution of apprenticeship-style approaches into tech and digital occupations, helping strengthen connections between education and workforce needs while building the local talent pipeline, supporting business growth, and reinforcing Alberta's leadership in workforce innovation.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada's leading information technology association, representing the full spectrum of Canada's tech ecosystem, from agile innovators to domestic and global tech companies. Trusted by both industry and government, TECHNATION is the neutral connector, convener and catalyst powering a digital future and positioning Canada as a global tech leader. Together with our members, we shape tech policy and insights, deliver forums to drive public-private collaboration, foster inclusive workforce development, and support global expansion.

SOURCE TECHNATION Canada

For more information: Justine Kintanar, Executive Director, Communications and Marketing, [email protected]