TECHNATION Launches New ADaPT Program to Support Indigenous and Young Adults in Manitoba

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, TECHNATION announced the launch of ADaPT for Indigenous and Young Adults in Manitoba, a new workforce development initiative designed to equip early‑career talent with the digital and professional skills that Manitoba employers need most. The initiative blends proven training with community-led approaches to ensure it reflects regional labour market needs and the lived experiences of Indigenous and young adult learners.

Delivered by RRC Polytech in partnership with the Diversity Institute and TECHNATION, this Manitoba-tailored program builds on the nationally recognized ADaPT (Advanced Digital and Professional Training) model developed by the Diversity Institute in 2014. ADaPT is supported by the Future Skills Centre and funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program.

"RRC Polytech is committed to building relationships that help to remove barriers for all Indigenous learners," said Jamie Wilson, Vice President, Indigenous Strategy, Research and Business Development at RRC Polytech. "By equipping youth in rural and remote locations with the tools, confidence, and practical experience to pursue meaningful work, this transformative program opens a pathway to continuous growth and opportunity."

ADaPT for Indigenous and Young Adults in Manitoba is a no-cost, accessible program, intentionally designed to remove barriers to participation. Modeled on ADaPT's proven curriculum, this specialized program incorporates culturally relevant and trauma‑informed approaches and integrates Indigenous knowledge while providing wraparound supports such as coaching, resume reviews, and interview preparation.

Delivered entirely virtually, the program ensures learners from rural, remote, and northern communities can participate fully and equitably. Participants receive targeted training in high‑demand skills including AI and data analysis, cybersecurity, digital marketing, business strategy, project management, financial literacy, and professional readiness -- skills that directly align with Manitoba's evolving tech and innovation economy.

Starting this spring, ADaPT gives Manitoba employers a low-risk, high-value way to access emerging talent. Participating employers benefit from pre-screened, job-ready candidates; wage subsidies covering 50% of wages (up to $5,000); 8-12 week paid placements with support for candidate matching and onboarding; and access to TECHNATION's Career Ready employer training tools.

The foundational ADaPT program has supported thousands of post-secondary graduates across Canada, with 8 out of 10 participants identifying as belonging to Indigenous or equity‑deserving groups. Hundreds of employers have also recruited ADaPT participants nationally, benefiting from reliable, low‑risk access to early‑career talent.

"This expansion of ADaPT reflects TECHNATION's commitment to strengthening Canada's talent pool in partnership with regional leaders," said Kevin d'Entremont, President and CEO, TECHNATION. "Manitoba's employers need skilled talent to compete in an increasingly digital economy, and this program delivers a proven, industry‑aligned training model that expands access to opportunity while ensuring organizations can tap into a diverse, prepared and future‑focused workforce."

Wendy Cukier, TMU professor of entrepreneurship and innovation, founder of the Diversity Institute who developed ADaPT in 2014 agrees with d'Entremont. "ADaPT was designed to address a persistent challenge in Canada's economy: employers need digital talent, but too much potential is overlooked. Our research shows that programs like ADaPT achieve employment outcomes above 90% while engaging a high proportion of participants from equity-deserving groups. At the same time, labour shortages and rapid digital transformation are affecting every sector. Expanding access to inclusive talent is not only essential to filling these gaps--it is a key driver of innovation. This new Indigenous-focused program builds on tailored ADaPT initiatives for Black youth, newcomers in British Columbia, and veterans, demonstrating how customized, community-informed approaches can unlock talent and strengthen Canada's workforce."

"The Future Skills Centre is investing in the systems that equip workers with the skills for today while building a workforce ready for whatever comes next," said Noel Baldwin, Executive Director, Future Skills Centre. "By scaling what works and turning research into action without delay, models like ADaPT are opening doors to high-demand technical and digital roles for young learners and expanding access to Indigenous-led training, ensuring pathways to success are accessible to everyone."

Applications for the first cohort of ADaPT for Indigenous and Young Adults in Manitoba are now open. Learn more and apply today.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada's authoritative technology industry association, representing the full spectrum of Canada's tech ecosystem, from agile innovators to domestic and global tech companies. Trusted by both industry and government, TECHNATION is the neutral connector, convener and catalyst powering a digital future and positioning Canada as a global tech leader. Together with our members, we shape tech policy and insights, deliver forums to drive public-private collaboration, foster inclusive workforce development, and support global expansion.

About RRC Polytech

Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech) is Manitoba's only Polytechnic and largest institute of applied learning and research, with more than 200 full- and part-time degree, diploma and certificate options. Through hands-on learning opportunities and state-of-the-art instruction, we prepare more than 22,000 students annually to become leaders in their fields – while also ensuring they can meet changing industry demands and contribute to the province's economic growth.

About Future Skills Centre

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to driving innovation in skills development so that everyone in Canada can be prepared for the future of work. We partner with policymakers, researchers, practitioners, employers and labour, and post-secondary institutions to solve pressing labour market challenges and ensure that everyone can benefit from relevant lifelong learning opportunities. We are founded by a consortium whose members are Toronto Metropolitan University, Blueprint, and Signal49 Research, and are funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program.

About Diversity Institute

The Diversity Institute (DI) leads action-oriented research and coordinates innovative programs to strengthen Canada's competitiveness, sustainability and self-sufficiency. By tracking technological, economic, demographic and geopolitical trends, DI anticipates changes in employment and the implications for the policies, programs and processes.

DI's evidence-based approach advances knowledge of the complex barriers faced by Indigenous Peoples and other equity-deserving groups, leading to practical solutions that effect change and advance a strong, inclusive Canadian economy.

DI is part of a consortium with Toronto Metropolitan University, Conference Board of Canada and Blueprint, which created the Government of Canada-funded Future Skills Centre (FSC). It also leads large national projects including the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH), the Inclusive Innovation and Entrepreneurship Network (IIE-NET), DiversityLeads and the Advanced Digital and Professional Training (ADaPT) program.

SOURCE TECHNATION Canada

For more information: Justine Kintanar, Executive Director, Communications and Marketing, TECHNATION, [email protected]