Tech-Powered • Innovation Incubates the Future: Grand Opening of World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2025

Gather global incubation elites, cultivate young innovative talents

SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- On September 22, the World Top-Performing Incubator Conference 2025 opened in Lin-gang Special Area of Shanghai. The conference, themed "Tech-Powered • Innovation Incubates the Future," explores a new landscape for global young talents to integrate innovation and incubate the future. The conference invited over 500 guests from China and abroad, along with more than 160 outstanding projects, to participate in 8 high-quality forum discussions and project exchange activities.

At the opening ceremony, Chen Jinshan, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, Secretary of the CPC Working Committee and Director of Lin-gang Special Area, Jin Li, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Deputy Secretary and President of Fudan University, Yu Yong, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Working Committee of Lin-gang Special Area, Secretary of the CPC Committee and Chairman of Lingang Group, and Zhai Jinguo, Deputy Director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Science and Technology, jointly launched Global Youth Startup Hub, aiming to create a new highland for gathering young talents and to build a super stage for young innovators and entrepreneurs to realize their dreams.

The opening ceremony brought together the world's top-notch innovative ideas and incubation insights. During the keynote session, Jin Li, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and President of Fudan University, Dong Cheng, Associate Vice President for Mainland Research Advancement, Chair Professor of Cell Engineering and ImmunoMedicine, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Yu Chenao, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, and Roberto Touza David, Co-founder and CEO of Startups.st and Co-founder of Cantera Capital, delivered insightful presentations. Dr. Marat Ressin, President of YEDI, and Ilia Borishchev, CEO of VIBRAINT, held a Top-Performing Incubator Dialog. During the roundtable discussion, seven top-tier global experts in the field of incubation shared their respective experiences in technology innovation incubation and future strategies.

A series of intentions for cooperation on international innovation incubation were also signed at the opening ceremony. Top international incubators, innovative companies, and science and technology projects from Canada, Spain, the UAE, Italy, the UK, and other countries are joining hands with Chinese partners to promote deep connections in innovation.

