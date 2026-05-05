IT Leaders Risk Losing Critical Knowledge as Workforce Changes and AI Adoption Accelerate, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

As workforce mobility, AI adoption, and fragmented systems increase pressure on IT teams, Info-Tech Research Group warns that traditional handoffs and documentation alone are not enough to preserve critical knowledge. The firm's Build a Sustainable Knowledge Transfer Strategy blueprint outlines a practical framework to help IT leaders identify high-value knowledge, assess risks, select the right transfer tactics, and embed knowledge sharing into daily work.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Institutional knowledge and collective expertise are often overlooked as competitive advantages for organizations navigating widespread technological disruption, workforce mobility, and rising demands for faster execution. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that critical knowledge is often fragmented across inboxes, systems, and individuals, making it difficult for IT teams to access, reuse, and transfer expertise when it is needed most.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Five-Step Framework for Sustainable Knowledge Transfer (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To help IT leaders address these risks, the global research and advisory firm has published its Build a Sustainable Knowledge Transfer Strategy blueprint. The resource offers a step-by-step framework and supporting tools to help organizations surface, protect, and optimize essential knowledge while building a culture where knowledge transfer becomes part of daily operations rather than a reactive handoff.

"Knowledge transfer is often treated as a 'nice-to-have' in IT, but it is more important than ever for organizations to manage workforce changes, support innovation, and remain competitive," says Heather Leier-Murray, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Too often, leaders overlook the value of curating knowledge and expertise while work is happening, and it ends up buried in inboxes and notes or at risk of walking out the door with talent."

Info-Tech's blueprint findings show that many organizations continue to rely on reactive handoffs and after-the-fact documentation, placing an unnecessary burden on staff while failing to capture high-value tacit knowledge.

AI and digital tools can help improve knowledge capture, summarization, classification, contextual search, and workflow integration, but the firm advises that technology must be paired with clear priorities, governance, and transfer tactics suited to the type of knowledge being shared.

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in Knowledge Transfer

Despite increased awareness of the importance of institutional knowledge, many organizations have limited success in transferring it effectively. Info-Tech's resource identifies several persistent challenges:

Critical knowledge is dispersed across individuals and systems, making it difficult to locate, access, and reuse.

Traditional approaches treat all information the same and fail to distinguish between explicit and more nuanced tacit knowledge.

Knowledge capture often occurs too late, increasing the risk of loss during employee transitions.

Documentation-heavy processes consume time without delivering a meaningful transfer of expertise.

Info-Tech's Five-Step Framework for Sustainable Knowledge Transfer

To address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends a structured five-step model that helps IT leaders move beyond reactive, fragmented knowledge practices and build an embedded knowledge culture:

Step 1: Articulate Priorities

CIOs and IT leaders map team priorities to business strategy, clarify the work that matters most, and identify the critical knowledge areas that support performance, continuity, and long-term growth.

Step 2: Assess Knowledge

IT leaders assess current levels of expertise and evaluate the value of knowledge across explicit and tacit dimensions, helping teams understand what knowledge exists, where it resides, and how difficult it may be to transfer.

Step 3: Visualize Knowledge Risks

Leadership teams examine knowledge transfer maturity through the lenses of people, processes, technology, and culture to identify risk areas, knowledge silos, and overreliance on individual contributors.

Step 4: Identify the Tactics Needed for Knowledge Transfer

With risks defined, IT leaders select knowledge transfer tactics based on the type of knowledge involved, how it needs to be transferred, and where AI and other technologies can support capture, access, and reuse.

Step 5: Build and Monitor a Knowledge Culture Roadmap

CIOs and IT leaders create a roadmap that embeds knowledge transfer into daily operations, assigns ownership, tracks progress, and promotes learning, collaboration, knowledge reuse, and risk mitigation.

The Build a Sustainable Knowledge Transfer Strategy blueprint includes a comprehensive framework supported by practical tools, including a Knowledge Assessment & Action Plan guide, Critical Knowledge Identifier tool, and a Knowledge Area Transfer Plan template. By applying these insights and tools, IT leaders can reduce the risk of knowledge loss, improve onboarding efficiency, support collaboration, and enable teams to focus on higher-value work.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Heather Leier-Murray, an expert in IT leadership and knowledge transfer, and access to the complete Build a Sustainable Knowledge Transfer Strategy blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418