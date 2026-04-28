OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Tech-Access Canada, the national network of Canada's Technology Access Centres (TACs), welcomes today's federal Spring Economic Update, which includes an investment of $165 million over five years to extend support for the College and Community Innovation (CCI) Program.

Delivered through Canada's tri-council research system and administered by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, the CCI Program enables businesses to access applied R&D expertise, specialized facilities, and technical services to advance innovation and bring new technologies to market.

This investment will strengthen Canada's capacity to support commercialisation and productivity by helping businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, accelerate the development, validation, and adoption of new products, processes, and technologies.

"Continued support for the CCI Program reinforces a proven model that connects businesses with the expertise and infrastructure they need to innovate and compete," said Melanie Ross, Research Chair, Green Building Technology Access Centre, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, and Chair of Tech-Access Canada's Board of Directors. "Technology Access Centres deliver practical, industry-driven solutions that help companies move ideas forward and translate innovation into real economic outcomes."

Each year, TACs work with thousands of companies across sectors to advance technologies along the commercialisation pathway from early-stage validation through to deployment and scale-up. By providing objective, non-dilutive support, TACs help companies make informed decisions, avoid costly missteps, and accelerate time-to-market.

"This investment helps ensure that innovation developed in Canada stays in Canada," said Ken Doyle, Executive Director of Tech-Access Canada. "TACs help companies commercialise here at home reducing risk, accelerating time to market, and driving real outcomes. As Canadian firms scale and export globally, that success returns to the Canadian economy."

Tech-Access Canada's network includes more than 70 Technology Access Centres located across the country, providing businesses with access to over 2,100 applied R&D experts, millions of square feet of specialized facilities, and hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and infrastructure.

About Tech-Access Canada

Tech-Access Canada is the national network of Canada's Technology Access Centres (TACs), which help businesses access the expertise, facilities, and support they need to advance innovation and bring new products and services to market.

www.MeetTheTACs.ca

SOURCE Tech-Access Canada

Media Contact: Ken Doyle, Executive Director, Tech-Access Canada, 613-209-3279, [email protected]