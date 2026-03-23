TeamViewer unveils AI-driven Tia Reporting at Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer today introduced Tia Reporting at Gartner Digital Workplace Summit. The new conversational AI capability within TeamViewer DEX accelerates IT decision-making by generating real–time dashboards from simple natural–language prompts. TeamViewer marked the launch with the first activation of the new global brand campaign, Fix it before they feel it, which highlights its leading value proposition in Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) and Digital Employee Experience (DEX).

Tia Reporting gives IT teams instant access to the insights they need for faster issue resolution, improved digital employee experience, and greater operational agility. By turning natural language prompts into live, AI-generated dashboards, the capability removes delays caused by static, manual data analysis. It democratizes access to real-time visibility across IT roles, enabling organizations to shift from reactive to proactive operations at scale with a measurable impact on workforce productivity.

"IT teams are accountable for outcomes they have historically struggled to measure with speed and confidence," said Adrian Todd, Vice President, Product Management at TeamViewer. "Tia Reporting changes that dynamic. It democratizes access to insight, empowering every IT professional to create their own reports and dashboards without relying on analysts or BI teams. Live, actionable data is now in the hands of the people who need it, when they need it. This is a significant milestone in our AI roadmap as we prepare for our AEM launch this summer."

Built on TeamViewer's proprietary DEX data, spanning device telemetry, application performance, and employee experience signals, Tia Reporting provides a comprehensive view of the IT environment. Administrators can drill into issues in real time by adjusting filters, timeframes, and visualizations through an intuitive, no-code AI interface.

Tia Reporting is the latest addition to TeamViewer's growing AI portfolio, purpose-built to meet the demands of the modern IT organization. To learn more, visit teamviewer.com.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 635,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces - from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises - empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance - leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH

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