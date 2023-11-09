TeamViewer Tensor now Integrated with SAP® Service Cloud to Provide Enterprise-Grade Remote Access, Support and Management

Improve first-call resolution rates by up to 50% with remote access to customer devices

Become more sustainable by reducing the need for travel

Reduce downtimes through secure remote management and faster responses

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the integration of TeamViewer Tensor - Enterprise Remote Support, an SAP Endorsed App, with SAP® Service Cloud, a solution to deliver fast and personalized customer service and increase service efficiency. This integration helps businesses that use SAP technologies to increase their client satisfaction by improving productivity for critical service processes through TeamViewer Tensor's enterprise-grade remote support and management capabilities.

Fast and secure connection initiation

TeamViewer's enterprise solution will allow customer support agents to initiate remote support sessions directly from SAP Service Cloud as the integration will automatically retrieve all necessary customer data from the system. Along with industry leading security features, such as end-to-end encrypted sessions and granular access rights like conditional access, customers can help their clients faster, more reliably, and with increased security – remotely.

Automated reporting

The integration will also help businesses to comply with all reporting needs as customer engagement reports will automatically be synced with SAP Service Cloud. This will provide a detailed report of all interactions along the process with timestamps and notes. By providing additional insights into service operations and performance, TeamViewer Tensor will help to improve all customer support interactions.

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer: "Customer support is the first touchpoint with existing customers, and therefore critical to retention and reputation management. Customers have high expectations when it comes to usability, reliability and security and we deliver this with the most comprehensive remote support and management solution for customer support departments. The listing of TeamViewer Tensor as an SAP Endorsed App is underlining our enterprise-offering as well as our focus on data protection and security."

Nitin Badjatia, SVP, SAP CX Solution Management at SAP: "At SAP, we believe that customer service needs to be embedded across the entire value chain and focused on solution-driven engagement with the customers. TeamViewer Tensor integrates with SAP® Service Cloud, adding value by providing a combination of immediate remote support to help quickly solve business-critical issues and device management capabilities to effectively control and monitor any device."

The integration of TeamViewer Tensor with SAP Service Cloud is the first implementation of TeamViewer's enterprise grade remote connectivity suite into an SAP offering. While TeamViewer has already integrated its augmented reality workflow-based productivity platform Frontline with SAP's digital supply chain solutions and has an established OEM relationship with SAP, this integration now showcases TeamViewer's enterprise capabilities in secure and efficient remote access, support and management.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

Press Contact

Michael Kornspan

Phone: 727-910-7340

E-Mail: [email protected]

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE TeamViewer