TeamViewer Named Winner of 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft Accelerate Empowerment Partner award. The company was honored for its integration of TeamViewer Tensor into Microsoft Teams and was among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are excited to see our remote connectivity solution integrated in Microsoft Teams being recognized by Microsoft," said Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Strategic Alliances, TeamViewer. "Our integration with Microsoft Teams brings the benefits of seamless remote access for organizations and also enabling Frontline Workers with Augmented Reality to support their customers on site. This becomes relevant especially in scenarios beyond traditional office applications, enabling more people to collaborate digitally. We value our collaboration with Microsoft and look forward to continuing our work together in providing cutting edge solutions to address our clients' business challenges."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a multitude of submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TeamViewer was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for Microsoft Teams.

"Congratulations to the 2023 award winners from Germany," said Edith Wittmann, General Manager Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Germany. "The innovative new solutions and services of our winners combined with our Microsoft Cloud solutions support our joint customers in their digital transformation."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 625,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566m. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

