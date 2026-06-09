TeamViewer Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation for DEX Platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- TeamViewer today reached a major milestone in its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) journey. The company's Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform has successfully progressed to the "In Process" designation. It is now officially listed in the FedRAMP marketplace, the official public registry of cloud services certified or undergoing certification for U.S. federal government use.

"Being listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace with 'In Process' designation reflects the significant progress we have made in aligning our technology and processes with the stringent security standards required by the U.S. federal government," said Mei Dent, Chief Product and Technology Officer at TeamViewer. "This step allows us to offer our DEX platform to federal agencies, enabling them to securely improve IT operations and user experience across their organizations."

TeamViewer's DEX platform provides IT teams with real-time visibility into endpoint performance, automated remediation capabilities, and actionable insights to enhance the digital employee experience across distributed environments. Through its FedRAMP journey, TeamViewer aims to extend these capabilities to federal agencies and partners with high security and compliance requirements, helping deliver significant value across their mission critical operations.

The designation confirms that TeamViewer has successfully completed a comprehensive Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) security assessment as well as a review by its sponsoring agency, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Key partners to support the process include Project Hosts, leveraging their GSSOne infrastructure, documentation, controls, and continuous monitoring capabilities, as well as RapidFort, which played a key role addressing hardened container images and FIPS 140-3 requirements.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer provides a Digital Workplace platform that connects people with technology – enabling, improving and automating digital processes to make work work better.

In 2005, TeamViewer started with software to connect to computers from anywhere to eliminate travel and enhance productivity. It rapidly became the de facto standard for remote access and support and the preferred solution for hundreds of millions of users across the world to help others with IT issues. Today, more than 620,000 customers across industries rely on TeamViewer to optimize their digital workplaces – from small to medium sized businesses to the world's largest enterprises – empowering both desk-based employees and frontline workers.

Organizations use TeamViewer's solutions to prevent and resolve disruptions with digital endpoints of any kind, securely manage complex IT and industrial device landscapes, and enhance processes with augmented reality powered workflows and assistance – leveraging AI and integrating seamlessly with leading tech partners. Against the backdrop of global digital transformation and challenges like shortage of skilled labor, hybrid working, accelerated data analysis and the rise of new technologies, TeamViewer's solutions offer a clear value add by increasing productivity, reducing machine downtime, speeding up talent onboarding, and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,900 people globally. In 2025, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 768 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the SDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

SOURCE TeamViewer Germany GmbH

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