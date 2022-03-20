Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Strike at CP

Teamsters Canada Rail Conference recently released a press release regarding the lockout at Canadian Pacific (CP). To clarify, in addition to the lockout, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is also on strike throughout the country.

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) recently issued a press release regarding the lockout at Canadian Pacific (CP). To clarify, in addition to the lockout, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference is also on strike at CP throughout the country.

TCRC members are already out at various Canadian Pacific locations and picketing throughout the night.

Wages and pensions remain major stumbling blocks. However, also at issue in these talks are working conditions that call into question the railway's capacity to recruit and retain workforce members.

Teamsters Canada represents 125,000 workers across Canada across multiple industries, with more than 16,000 of those members working in the rail industry. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, has 1.4 million members across North America.

For further information: Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Teamsters Canada, Cell: 514-609-5101, [email protected]