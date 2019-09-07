Team Belgium Claim Victory in the 2019 BMO Nations' Cup at Spruce Meadows

"We're proud to support equestrian sport in Canada, working alongside great partners like the Southern Family," said Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group. "The BMO Nation's Cup has once again showcased a world-class team show jumping event, and all ten teams performed exceptionally. On behalf of BMO, thank you to the passionate equestrian sport community and the tens of thousands of fans who came out to support this year's event."

It was a grand finish for Belgium. Team members Pieter Clemens, Olivier Philippaerts, Francois Jr Mathy, and Yves Vanderhasselt pulled off a top-notch performance, solidifying a total of 9 faults over second place finishers, Team Canada.

Final Results

Team Belgium Team Canada Team Ireland Team Sweden Team Mexico Team France Team Italy Team United States Team Netherlands Team Germany

About Nations' Cup

The BMO Nations' Cup is the only competition in which nations are represented by selected teams. Teams from participating countries may consist of three or four riders, and are led by a Chef d'Equipe. Each member of each team will jump one round over a course of 12 obstacles. The best three scores from each team are added together for a first round total.

The top six teams return in reverse order of standing to jump the identical course in the second round. Again, the three best scores for each team are added to the first round total to determine the ultimate winner. In the case of equality of penalties for first place, the Chef d'Equipe selects a single team member to jump off.

About BMO and the Equestrian Community

As the founding sponsor of Spruce Meadows, BMO Financial Group has a long and proud history of supporting equestrian sport in Canada. This is the 43rd year that BMO has sponsored the BMO Nations' Cup at Spruce Meadows, attracting the top international show jumping teams to compete in Canada. In addition, BMO has proudly sponsored Canadian Equestrian Team member and Olympic record holder, Ian Millar, for more than 25 years.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOmedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Olivia Fraczkowski, BMO, Olivia.Fraczkowski@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

Related Links

www.bmo.com

