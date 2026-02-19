The new TD Wealth offering brings together the Bank's two discretionary management businesses to create a modern, scalable platform built for long-term client and business growth.

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Wealth announced today the official unification of its Private Investment Counsel (PIC) and Private Investment Advice – Privately Managed Portfolios businesses into a single, integrated discretionary investment management platform, operating within the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) framework.

The newly combined offering simplifies how discretionary management is delivered at TD Wealth by aligning teams, strengthening portfolio management capabilities and creating a more seamless, scalable experience for clients and advisors.

"This marks an important step forward in the evolution of Private Wealth Management at TD," said Paul Clark, Group Head, Wealth Management and TD Insurance. "By unifying our discretionary platform, we're bringing together two strong businesses and the exceptional portfolio managers behind them. This strengthens our ability to deliver industry-leading advice and expands the value we offer to Canadians looking for a comprehensive, long-term wealth management partner."

This unification brings meaningful benefits for both clients and advisors. Clients continue to benefit from comprehensive discretionary wealth management, now supported by enhanced technology and a broader range of investment solutions. Advisors will benefit from a consolidated operating model that reduces friction, strengthens practice support, and enables more time to focus on delivering high‑value guidance.

"This is about empowering our advisors with a best-in-class platform," said Ryan McNally, Executive Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Management, TD Wealth Management. "By simplifying and modernizing how we deliver discretionary investment management, we're freeing up advisor capacity and enabling them to spend even more time providing clients with proactive guidance and insights. It positions us -- and them -- for long‑term success."

