TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank's ("TD") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) TD Securities (TDS) has received the accolade of 'Canada's Best Investment Bank' in Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2021.

"Being named 'Best Investment Bank' is a testament to our whole team's daily determination to deliver for our clients as well as the trust our clients place in us to help grow their business," said Bob Dorrance, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, TD Securities. "Bringing clients best-in-class capabilities, accelerating data-driven innovation, and growth in our global platform across all industries is our focus. We believe bringing trusted advice to help our clients achieve their unique goals is integral to building strong and long-lasting relationships."

TD Securities is growing its presence globally, including in U.S. markets through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including the recent acquisitions of Headlands Tech Global Markets, LLC, a Chicago-based quantitative fixed income trading company and an expansion of its real estate investment banking presence in the U.S. through the acquisition of Kimberlite Group, a mergers and acquisitions advisory boutique.

"We are growth-oriented, people-focused and community-minded," said Robbie Pryde, Vice Chair and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, TD Securities. "I am proud of what the TDS team has been able to accomplish, and we will always focus on continuing to provide an enhanced experience for our clients."

In the last year, TD Securities has led notable transactions including Softchoice's $403 million initial public offering, Manulife's $2 billion Limited Recourse Capital Notes ("LRCN"), the largest-ever LRCN transaction, and advising Shaw Communications on its $26 billion sale to Rogers Communications.



"We are grateful for the recognition from Euromoney," said Moti Jungreis, Vice Chair and Head of Global Markets, TD Securities. "We continue to expand globally and augment our capabilities across all our products and platforms to deliver for our clients."

TDS established its Sustainable Finance and Corporate Transitions (SFCT) group in 2020 and has been a leader in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions across capital markets, financing, and M&A advisory. Most recently in June 2021, TDS was selected by the Government of Canada's Department of Finance as one of its two structuring advisors for its inaugural issuance of green bonds.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Astrid-Maria Ciarallo, [email protected], 416 308 8209

Related Links

https://www.td.com

