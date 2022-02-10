TD recognized as the top ranked North American Bank in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

This distinction highlights TD's dedication to implement best sustainable business practices

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group is proud to be recognized with a "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction in the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, one of the most comprehensive annual publications on the state of corporate responsibility. Demonstrating its commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) progress and transparency, TD is the only North American bank ranked in the S&P Global Gold or Silver Class distinctions.

This prestigious ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries. To receive the "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction, a company must rank within the top five percent of companies in its industry for its sustainability efforts. TD competed against a record number of 7,554 companies, including 475 banks, measured against an extensive set of criteria that includes climate strategy, financial inclusion, talent attraction and retention, codes of business conduct, corporate governance, and sustainable finance.

"Working toward a more sustainable and inclusive future is a core part of our culture, and we are proud to earn an "S&P Global Silver Class" distinction in the Sustainability Yearbook this year in recognition of our efforts," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "We know that ESG needs to be incorporated into everything we do if we're going to bring our goals to life and deliver on the commitments we've made in a meaningful way. This is what it will take to drive progress, find solutions and ensure we're doing our part to help people, businesses and communities thrive in our changing world."

This recognition acknowledges the efforts we've made in recent years to translate our ESG commitments into progress and action. Other recent distinctions include:

Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 8 th consecutive year and ranked as the top North American-based bank on this index.

consecutive year and ranked as the top North American-based bank on this index. Included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year.

Named as one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes for 2021 and one of Canada's Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work for the 16th consecutive year.

