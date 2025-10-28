TD becomes a member and founding program collaborator in the sAIpien program, representing the financial services sector

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") announced it is becoming a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Media Lab. Through this membership, TD is joining the Lab's sAIpien program as a founding program collaborator, exploring the reimagination of the future of banking. The collaboration will see TD and the MIT Media Lab researchers explore how AI might transform the financial industry in the coming decade, with a focus on human-AI interactions.

The Media Lab's Scalable AI program for the Intelligent Evolution of Networks (sAIpien) brings together a cohort of collaborators across key sectors to advance research in AI with an emphasis on trust, inclusivity, auditability, responsible data governance, and human-AI collaboration. TD will join as a founding member of the program, representing the financial services industry to explore how AI can be applied responsibly, inclusively, and at scale.

"Our collaboration with MIT Media Lab marks an exciting chapter in TD's innovation journey," says Luke Gee, Chief Analytics & AI Officer, TD Bank Group. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to and investment in AI and generative technologies, and we're proud to engage actively with MIT's best and brightest minds in the field to test emerging models, action bold ideas, and help define how responsible, human-centric AI could help transform the future of banking."

As the founding member of the financial sector for sAIpien, TD seeks to shape the bank of the future, powered by digital experiences and AI, and help turn thought leadership into real-world, scalable solutions. TD will also support initiatives aimed at developing the next generation of AI talent and consider future commercialization of cutting-edge research.

"We're thrilled to welcome TD as a member of the Media Lab community and the sAIpien program," says Hossein Rahnama, Visiting Professor and head of the sAIpien program at the MIT Media Lab. "Financial services is a critical sector where responsible AI can make a meaningful difference. TD's perspective and leadership will contribute significantly to our mission to create transformative technologies, experiences, and systems that enable people to reimagine and redesign their lives."

