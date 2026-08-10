TD Introduces New In-App Payroll Deposit Switching Experience, a First Among Canada's Financial Institutions

TD becomes the first bank in Canada to offer a fully integrated in-app direct deposit switching experience, helping clients switch payroll deposits quickly, securely and online in about a minute, with most employers.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - TD has launched a new mobile-first experience that helps clients securely set up or switch payroll direct deposit within the TD app. With most employers, the process can be completed in about a minute, reducing paperwork and helping clients manage an everyday banking task more simply and conveniently.

The launch reflects TD's continued focus on simplifying everyday banking by digitizing routine tasks, while delivering that convenience within the trusted, full-service banking relationship clients expect. The feature helps reduce administrative steps traditionally associated with updating payroll information, including paper forms and employer coordination.

Key takeaways:

Switching direct deposit is now faster and simpler: Clients can set up or switch payroll direct deposit online in about a minute, with most employers, using a guided experience in the TD mobile app.

Clients can set up or switch payroll direct deposit online in about a minute, with most employers, using a guided experience in the TD mobile app. A first among Canada's Financial Institutions: TD is the first financial institution in Canada to offer a fully integrated in-app payroll direct deposit switching experience.

TD is the first financial institution in Canada to offer a fully integrated in-app payroll direct deposit switching experience. No paperwork and manual coordination : The digital process eliminates forms and reduces the need for contacting employers or payroll providers directly.

: The digital process eliminates forms and reduces the need for contacting employers or payroll providers directly. A more secure way to manage payroll information : The in-app experience helps reduce the need to share sensitive banking information through paper forms or email, helping lower the risk of manual data-entry errors and unnecessary exposure.

: The in-app experience helps reduce the need to share sensitive banking information through paper forms or email, helping lower the risk of manual data-entry errors and unnecessary exposure. Making it easier for clients to establish TD as their everyday banking account: The secure, digital setup simplifies the direct deposit onboarding process, helping clients move their everyday banking with confidence, not just with speed.

For many Canadians, updating payroll direct deposit has historically involved paperwork and coordination with employers or payroll providers. TD's new in-app experience helps simplify the process, giving clients a faster and more convenient way to update where their pay is deposited.

With the new in-app experience, clients can:

Set up or switch payroll direct deposit in about a minute, with most employers

Avoid printing, scanning or emailing sensitive financial documents

Reduce the risk of manual data-entry errors

Keep banking information secure within the TD mobile app

By simplifying a traditionally manual process, TD is helping clients spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on what matters most, backed by the scale, security and advice of one of Canada's leading banks.

A first among Canada's Financial Institutions

Built in collaboration with Atomic, a U.S.-based fintech company powering embedded banking infrastructure, including direct deposit switching, bill and subscription management and payment switching, TD is the first bank in Canada to offer a fully integrated, in-app payroll direct deposit switching experience. TD holds exclusive Canadian rights to this capability through the end of 2026, reinforcing the Bank's focus on delivering innovative digital experiences that help meet client needs.

The launch also supports TD's "digital first, human always" approach, combining modern digital convenience with the security, trust, advice and support that clients expect from a full-service bank.

"At TD, we're focused on making everyday banking simpler by removing friction from the tasks clients do most often," said Aaron Clark, Senior Vice President, Everyday Banking, Saving & Investing, Canadian Personal Banking. "Updating payroll direct deposit has traditionally been a manual, time-consuming process that can create unnecessary barriers when opening a new account or switching banks. With Digital Direct Deposit, we're transforming that experience through a secure, integrated solution that simplifies a critical step in establishing your everyday banking relationship. TD is combining the ease clients increasingly expect from digital tools with the confidence, advice and support of a full-service bank."

"As the first bank in Canada to offer this capability, TD is continuing to lead with innovations that help solve real client problems," said Sunil Dixit, Head of Digital, Canadian Personal Banking. "The future of banking is about designing experiences around customer intent. We know clients want to do more with us, and that they want to have access to their money quickly. With a deep understanding of evolving client needs, we've brought a once multi-step journey into a single, secure experience within the TD app. This launch is an example of how we're reimagining everyday banking from the client's perspective, aligning with a digital-first, human always approach."

"Direct deposit switching may seem simple on the surface, but delivering an integrated and seamless experience across thousands of employers and payroll systems requires significant engineering. That's exactly the challenge Atomic has solved at scale for nine of the top ten U.S. banks. We're proud to work with TD to bring that same proven infrastructure to Canada, powering the first fully integrated direct deposit switching experience among the country's financial institutions," said Jordan Wright, Co-founder and CEO, Atomic.

In collaboration with Atomic, TD is making a once-manual banking task faster, simpler and more secure for Canadian clients on the mobile app, delivering an innovative digital experience that puts clients at the centre.

Q&A: Digital Direct Deposit in Canada

What is digital direct deposit switching?

Digital direct deposit switching allows TD clients to securely update where their paycheque is deposited without completing paper forms or contacting their employer directly. Clients can choose which eligible TD account, including chequing, savings or unsecured line of credit, they want their direct deposit moved to, and with most employers, the process can be completed in about a minute, within TD's secure mobile app.

If a client's employer or payroll provider is not currently supported, clients are guided to a pre-filled manual form to complete the process.

How do TD clients switch direct deposit in Canada?

With TD Digital Direct Deposit, clients can follow a guided process in the TD mobile app to securely update their payroll information without needing to locate account details or submit forms. With most employers, the process can be completed in about a minute within the TD app.

How long does it take to switch using TD Digital Direct Deposit?

Digital Direct Deposit is designed to be completed in about a minute, with most employers, within the TD app, allowing clients to quickly update where their pay is deposited.

Is it safe to use TD Digital Direct Deposit to change direct deposit online?

TD Digital Direct Deposit helps reduce the need to share sensitive banking information through email or paper forms by keeping the process within TD's secure digital banking environment, lowering the risk of errors and exposure.

Do I need to contact my employer to change direct deposit when using TD Digital Direct Deposit ?

With most employers, TD Digital Direct Deposit reduces the need for manual coordination by providing a guided in-app experience. If an employer or payroll provider is not currently supported, clients are directed to complete the process using a manual form.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves 28.1 million clients in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Banking, including TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among North America's leading digital banks, with more than 13 million active mobile users in Canada and the U.S. TD had $2.1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2026. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

About Atomic

Atomic transforms digital banking from a place to monitor finances into a place to take actions on them. Trusted by over 250 financial institutions and fintech firms, including 9 of the top 10 financial institutions and 12 of the top 20 fintechs. Since pioneering direct deposit switching, Atomic has expanded into a full platform built around three layers: Connect, which establishes persistent, user-permissioned access to payroll systems, merchants, and more; Discover, which surfaces actionable insights from live transaction and merchant data; and Act, which enables customers to take meaningful financial actions--from payment switching and bill management to direct deposit--without ever leaving their banking app. Atomic's authentication product, Uplink, enables secure, on-device access to any user-permissioned system, across any industry. Learn more at atomic.financial.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Sanjana Bari, [email protected]