TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or "the Bank") (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) today confirmed that upon closing of the acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab"), TD received an approximately 13.5% stake in Schwab, consisting of 9.9% voting common shares and the remainder in non-voting common shares which are convertible into voting common shares upon transfer to a third party. The Stockholders' Agreement and the revised and extended long-term IDA Agreement between the Bank and Schwab are also now effective.

"We are very pleased with the successful completion of this transformative transaction," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "TD now has an important ownership stake in a wealth industry leader with the size, scale and capabilities to compete, drive growth and generate value for TD today and in the future."

TD expects to record a revaluation gain of approximately $2.3 billion based on a Schwab share price of US$36.94 and the impact of certain adjustments. The transaction is expected to be approximately neutral to capital at closing.

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement and the Stockholders' Agreement, TD has nominated Mr. Brian M. Levitt, Chair of the Board, TD and Mr. Masrani to the Schwab Board of Directors.

Other transaction details are unchanged from the original announcement. Please refer to TD's November 25th, 2019 news release and presentation materials, which are available at https://www.td.com/investor-relations/ir-homepage/presentations-and-events/archived-events/calendar-arch2019.jsp .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

From time to time, the Bank (as defined in this document) makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other communications. In addition, representatives of the Bank may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media, and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in this document, the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 ("Q3 2020 MD&A"), the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended April 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020") under the heading "How We Performed" including under the sub-headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "Impact on Financial Performance in Future Quarters" and under the heading "Risk Factors and Management", the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2019 MD&A") in the Bank's 2019 Annual Report under the heading "Economic Summary and Outlook", for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments under headings "Business Outlook and Focus for 2020", and for the Corporate segment, "Focus for 2020", and in other statements regarding the Bank's objectives and priorities for 2020 and beyond and strategies to achieve them, the regulatory environment in which the Bank operates, the Bank's anticipated financial performance, and the potential economic, financial and other impacts of the Coronavirus Disease (2019) ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "target", "may", and "could". By their very nature, these forward-looking statements require the Bank to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, general and specific. Especially in light of the uncertainty related to the physical, financial, economic, political, and regulatory environments, such risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond the Bank's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause, individually or in the aggregate, such differences include: credit, market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit spreads), liquidity, operational (including technology and infrastructure), reputational, insurance, strategic, regulatory, legal, environmental, capital adequacy, and other risks. Examples of such risk factors include the economic, financial, and other impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Bank operates; geopolitical risk; the ability of the Bank to execute on long-term strategies and shorter-term key strategic priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions and dispositions, business retention plans, and strategic plans; the ability of the Bank to attract, develop, and retain key executives; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks or data security breaches) on the Bank's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; fraud or other criminal activity to which the Bank is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Bank or its affiliates, including relating to the care and control of information; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations, including without limitation tax laws, capital guidelines and liquidity regulatory guidance, and the bank recapitalization "bail-in" regime; exposure related to significant litigation and regulatory matters; increased competition from incumbents and non-traditional competitors, including Fintech and big technology competitors; changes to the Bank's credit ratings; changes in currency and interest rates (including the possibility of negative interest rates); increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; Interbank Offered Rate (IBOR) transition risk; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Bank; existing and potential international debt crises; environmental and social risk; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events. There can be no assurance that the Bank will realize the anticipated benefits or results from the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Schwab; actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Examples of material assumptions made by the Bank in the forward-looking statements, including the Bank's expectations regarding the costs and financial impact of the transaction, include assumptions regarding Schwab's future net income, transaction costs, transaction process and timeline, expected synergies, future Bank capitalization, tax rate, currency conversion rate, and financial results, based on the Bank's experience.

The Bank cautions that the preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors and other factors could also adversely affect the Bank's results. For more detailed information, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Management" section of the 2019 MD&A, as supplemented by the "Risk Factors that may Affect Future Results" and the "Managing Risk" sections of the Q2 2020 MD&A, and as may be updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders and news releases (as applicable) related to any events or transactions discussed under the headings "Significant and Subsequent Events, and Pending Transactions" and "Significant Events and Pending Transactions" in the relevant MD&A, which applicable releases may be found on www.td.com. All such factors should be considered carefully, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements, when making decisions with respect to the Bank and the Bank cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the Bank's forward-looking statements.

Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this document are set out in the Q3 2020 MD&A under the heading "How We Performed" and in the Q2 2020 MD&A under the heading "How We Performed" including under the sub-headings "Economic Summary and Outlook" and "Impact on Financial Performance in Future Quarters", which update the material economic assumptions set out in the 2019 MD&A under the headings "Economic Summary and Outlook", for the Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking segments, "Business Outlook and Focus for 2020", and for the Corporate segment, "Focus for 2020", each as may have been updated in subsequently filed quarterly reports to shareholders.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting the Bank's shareholders and analysts in understanding the Bank's financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

About TD Bank Group



The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

