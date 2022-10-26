TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Canada Trust today announced that it has increased its TD Prime Rate by 50 basis points to 5.95% per cent, effective October 27, 2022.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank").

