TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced that it has filed its notice of annual and special meeting of common shareholders and management proxy circular with securities regulators. The document is also available online at https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/annual-meetings.

The management proxy circular contains information for shareholders regarding TD's annual and special meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of TD's Board of Directors, the appointment of TD's auditor, amendments to TD's by-laws and shareholder proposals. The by-law amendments include a special resolution to increase the maximum aggregate remuneration payable to all TD directors and change the minimum number of directors on the board and an ordinary resolution to modernize our by-laws. Information regarding an advisory vote by shareholders on the approach to executive compensation is also disclosed in the management proxy circular. The meeting will be held in person on April 18, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time) at the Design Exchange in Toronto. It will also be held virtually via live webcast online and via live audio-only access by telephone. Details for the webcast and phone line can be found here: https://www.td.com/ca/en/about-td/for-investors/investor-relations/annual-meetings.

This year, the Bank is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its common shareholders. These documents can be found online at www.td.com, the website of our transfer agent at www.meetingdocuments.com/tsxt/td/, SEDAR+ and EDGAR. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the circular and in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to common shareholders.

We remind shareholders that they can vote their shares in advance of the meeting. Instructions are included in the management proxy circular.

"In 2023, TD once again delivered for its stakeholders. We invested in new capabilities to strengthen the Bank and enhance the customer experience, acquired and integrated TD Cowen, and built strong foundations for future growth. The Bank's performance and capital position enabled it to pay higher dividends, initiate share repurchases under a normal course issuer bid, and return value directly to shareholders," said Alan MacGibbon, TD's Board Chair. "We continued to help advance a more sustainable and inclusive future and set a new $500 billion Sustainable and Decarbonization Finance Target, while directly contributing $157 million through the TD Ready Commitment in the communities in which we operate. Recognized for the 17th consecutive year as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. and certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada and the U.S, TD is an employer of choice right across our footprint. I would like to thank our colleagues for their tremendous efforts, our customers for their trust, and our shareholders for their ongoing support."

