TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) announced today that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 4, 2021 were elected as directors of TD. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of TD:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Amy W. Brinkley 944,689,158 99.5 5,202,380 0.5 Brian C. Ferguson 940,954,825 99.1 8,936,655 0.9 Colleen A. Goggins 945,756,925 99.6 4,134,555 0.4 Jean-René Halde 947,874,103 99.8 2,017,435 0.2 David E. Kepler 948,196,073 99.8 1,695,465 0.2 Brian M. Levitt 942,380,684 99.2 7,510,854 0.8 Alan N. MacGibbon 948,295,546 99.8 1,595,992 0.2 Karen E. Maidment 944,933,156 99.5 4,958,382 0.5 Bharat B. Masrani 945,483,016 99.5 4,408,522 0.5 Irene R. Miller 932,802,642 98.2 17,088,896 1.8 Nadir H. Mohamed 934,256,731 98.4 15,634,807 1.6 Claude Mongeau 948,498,806 99.9 1,392,732 0.1 Joe Natale 945,532,240 99.5 4,359,298 0.5 S. Jane Rowe 948,616,175 99.9 1,275,363 0.1

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.td.com, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

