TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced a revision to a notional non-cash reinvested distribution (a "Notional Distribution") for the TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF (TMEI) previously reported on May 28, 2021.

It was determined that, as at the record date of April 30, 2021, TMEI does not qualify as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and is still considered a financial institution, as such term is defined under the Tax Act, for purposes of the "mark-to-market" rules contained in the Tax Act, because more than 50% of the market value of TMEI is held by one or more financial institutions.

As such, a Notional Distribution will not be paid for TMEI as previously announced. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM is a service mark of Morningstar, Inc. and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF (the "TD ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar Research Inc. ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ETF.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

® The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $412 billion in assets as at March 31, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc. and Epoch Investment Partners Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Sarah Sartaj, TD Bank Group, [email protected]