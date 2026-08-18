TD Asset Management Inc. expands its TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs lineup with new TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series ("TBCK")

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs), has announced the launch of TD Target 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series ("TBCK"), which begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Part of the broader TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs suite, TBCK offers exposure to a portfolio of investment-grade Canadian corporate bonds denominated in Canadian dollars with a target maturity of 2031, supporting investors seeking a defined investment horizon.

For investors, TBCK offers:

A simple and efficient way to manage cash flows with the potential to earn an attractive yield from a diversified portfolio of investment-grade Canadian corporate bonds

Ability to align maturity dates with cash needs, providing a streamlined way to help meet financial goals

A convenient and cost-efficient solution, with a low management fee of 0.20%, that can be used within laddered bond strategies to help structure fixed income allocations across maturities

"Our TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs are designed for investors seeking regular income and capital preservation, while benefiting from professional management and low costs," said Rachana Bhat, CFA, Vice President & Director, Lead of Credit Portfolio Management, TDAM. "Each TD Target Maturity Bond ETF is structured with a defined maturity date, offering a simple and efficient way to build bond ladders. By holding a basket of bonds from different issuers and sectors, TBCK can also provide investors with enhanced diversification, potentially contributing to the overall resilience of a fixed income portfolio."

The suite of TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs trading on the TSX include:

It is anticipated that TBCK will cease trading on or about November 30, 2031, with wind-up and termination occurring shortly thereafter.

For more information, visit the TD Target Maturity Bond ETFs page here. For details about our complete suite of TD ETFs, including the prospectus or ETF Facts, visit td.com/etfs.

The information contained herein has been provided by TD Asset Management Inc. and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Certain statements in this document may contain forward-looking statements ("FLS") that are predictive in nature and may include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates" and similar forward-looking expressions or negative versions thereof. FLS are based on current expectations and projections about future general economic, political and relevant market factors, such as interest and foreign exchange rates, equity and capital markets, the general business environment, assuming no changes to tax or other laws or government regulation or catastrophic events. Expectations and projections about future events are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be unforeseeable. Such expectations and projections may be incorrect in the future. FLS are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any FLS. A number of important factors including those factors set out above can contribute to these digressions. You should avoid placing any reliance on FLS.

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About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of millions of retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and professionally managed portfolios. Asset management businesses at TD manage $571 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics as at June 30, 2026 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Jillian Tanouye, TD Bank Group, [email protected]