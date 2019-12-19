TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions Français

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), today announced the December cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 7, 2020.

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash
Distribution Per
Unit

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

C$ 0.00831

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

C$ 0.05682

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

C$ 0.21743

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$

TUSB.U

US$ 0.31246

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

C$ 0.03800

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

C$ 0.05000

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

C$ 0.08000

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

C$ 0.06500

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

C$ 0.04000

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

C$0.06000

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

C$0.05500

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

C$ 0.02500

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF

TTP

C$ 0.00960

TD U.S. Equity Index ETF

TPU

C$ 0.01637

TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THU

C$ 0.00539

TD International Equity Index ETF

TPE

C$ 0.07662

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF

THE

C$ 0.09160

TD Systematic International Equity Low Volatility ETF

TILV

C$ 0.04286

TD Global Technology Leaders ETF

TEC

C$ 0.00716

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $389 billion in assets as at September 30, 2019. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

For further information: Derek Kirk, TD Bank Group, 416-965-7139, [email protected]

