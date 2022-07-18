TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the July cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at July 28, 2022 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on August 5, 2022, as indicated below:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB $0.020 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB $0.025 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB $0.020 TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – US$ TUSB.U $0.015 TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF $0.038 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $0.051 TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TUED.U $0.040 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.067 TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF – US$ TGED.U $0.053 TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF TUHY $0.075 TD Active Global Income ETF TGFI $0.060 TD Income Builder ETF TPAY $0.035 TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD $0.050 TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD $0.050 TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE $0.056 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.020 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.025 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.025

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $434 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of March 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

