TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), the manager of the TD China Income & Growth Fund, announced that effective July 28, 2022, the risk rating for the TD China Income & Growth Fund will be increased from "Medium-to-High" to "High". There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategy or management of the TD China Income & Growth Fund associated with the new risk rating.

The risk rating change is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") and an annual review conducted by TDAM to determine the risk level of publicly offered investment funds. A summary of the CSA's risk classification methodology, as well as the investment objective and strategy for the TD China Income & Growth Fund can be found in the TD Mutual Funds' simplified prospectus, available on TDAM's website, as noted below, or on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/

