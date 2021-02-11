TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced a revision to the final annual 2020 reinvested distributions for the TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity ETF (TMEU) and the TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF (TMEI) (collectively, the "TD ETFs") previously reported on January 8, 2021. Cash distributions for December 2020 were reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive notional distributions for the 2020 tax year as set out below for each TD ETF. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2021.

Details of the revised per unit reinvested distributions are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Previous Annual

Reinvested

Distribution per

unit (C$) Revised Annual

Reinvested

Distribution per

unit (C$) TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF TMEU C$0.33448 C$0.22398 TD Morningstar ESG International Equity

Index ETF TMEI C$0.22398 C$0.33448

For more information regarding TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar Research Inc. ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD ETFs.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

