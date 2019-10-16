TD Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (NVCC)

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank Group" or "TD") announced today that none of its 20 million Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 1 Shares") will be converted on October 31, 2019 into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 (NVCC) (the "Series 2 Shares") of TD.

During the conversion period, which ran from October 1, 2019 to October 16, 2019, 230,894 Series 1 Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 2 Shares, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 shares required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the prospectus supplement for the Series 1 Shares dated May 28, 2014. As a result, no Series 2 Shares will be issued on October 31, 2019 and holders of Series 1 Shares will retain their Series 1 Shares.

The Series 1 Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TD.PF.A. As previously announced on October 1, 2019, the dividend rate for the Series 1 Shares for the 5-year period from and including October 31, 2019 to but excluding October 31, 2024 will be 3.662%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on July 31, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

