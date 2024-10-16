TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD") announced today that none of its 20 million Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A First Preferred Shares, Series 1 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 1 Shares") will be converted on October 31, 2024 into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class A First Preferred Shares, Series 2 (NVCC) (the "Series 2 Shares") of TD.

During the conversion period, which ran from October 1, 2024 to October 16, 2024, 312,011 Series 1 Shares were tendered for conversion into Series 2 Shares, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 shares required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the prospectus supplement for the Series 1 Shares dated May 28, 2014. As a result, no Series 2 Shares will be issued on October 31, 2024 and holders of Series 1 Shares will retain their Series 1 Shares.

The Series 1 Shares are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TD.PF.A. As previously announced on October 1, 2024, the dividend rate for the Series 1 Shares for the 5-year period from and including October 31, 2024 to but excluding October 31, 2029 will be 4.97%.

