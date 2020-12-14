TD Announces Enhanced Reward Redemption Experiences As More Canadians Shop Digitally This Holiday Season

TD joins Amazon's Shop with Points Program

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Since the pandemic took hold in early spring, Canadian shopping habits are unsurprisingly trending digital. To help expand customers' options when it comes to redeeming rewards online, TD has become the first Canadian bank to join Amazon's Shop with Points program, allowing customers with eligible TD Credit Cards to now use their TD points to make purchases at Amazon.ca.

"We're thrilled to be offering TD customers a new way to take advantage of their rewards, especially as increasing numbers of Canadians are doing their shopping online, be it for safety or convenience," said Katy Boshart, Senior Vice President, Canadian Credit Cards. "By joining forces with Canada's largest online retailer, we're giving customers more choice and the flexibility to put their rewards towards the millions of items offered on Amazon.ca just in time for the holiday shopping season."

Eligible cards include the TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite * Card, TD Platinum Travel Visa * Card, TD Rewards Visa * Card and TD Business Travel Visa * Card, and customers will now have the option to pay for eligible purchases on Amazon.ca using all of their available TD points or a portion of their available TD points and the balance charged to their credit card.

"Whether you're saving up your points for a big-ticket item and gifts for loved ones this holiday season or would rather redeem on everyday purchases like household supplies or a new book, you'll be able to put your TD points to work on Amazon.ca," Boshart adds.

For more on information on the Amazon Shop with Points Program, please visit www.amazon.ca/TDrewards.

*Trademarks of Visa Int., used under license.

About TD Bank Group The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

SOURCE TD Bank Group

For further information: Erin Sufrin, [email protected]